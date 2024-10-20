While Obsidian has gained popularity as a powerful note-taking and knowledge management tool, Notion has emerged as a strong contender, offering a compelling suite of features, third-party integrations, and tools for smooth collaboration. With its rich templates library and advanced tables, plus its automation and AI assistant, here are the key reasons Notion is superior to Obsidian.

Related 10 power tricks every Notion user should know Complete your ideal Notion setup by following these tips

7 A rich templates gallery

Close

While Obsidian lets you create a template for your workflow, it doesn’t really offer any gallery of pre-designed layouts. Here is where Notion truly shines. The company offers a robust collection of templates to choose from. If you don’t find anything useful in Notion’s collection, you can always browse the templates made by the community.

Templates alone deliver a significant advantage over Obsidian in terms of both variety and ease of use. Whether you want to manage projects, track subscriptions, create a financial planner, track your favorite books, or weekly task lists, you won’t have a hard time finding a relevant template in Notion. It eliminates the need to create common layouts and structures manually, freeing up time for more important tasks.

Related You're missing out if you haven't tried these Notion templates Setting up a Notion page from scratch is counterproductive. Instead, try these templates to get started.

6 Flawless collaboration

Notion and Obsidian differ fundamentally in their core principles. Obsidian is more of a personal tool that focuses on knowledge management. Notion is quite flexible here. It's ideal for individual use, small teams, startups, and groups.

For example, once your company home page or Kanban board is ready, you can invite and allow multiple users to simultaneously edit a page, fostering a sense of shared ownership and immediate feedback. You can glance over real-time edits and comments to keep your team on track with the project's progress.

With Notion, you can use @ mentions to notify colleagues, pin comments to specific blocks of content for feedback, and even create a dedicated project-related communication page to keep everyone informed. Obsidian clearly lacks real-time co-editing and communication features.

5 Advanced databases with different views

Obsidian is primarily a Markdown-based editor. While you can create tables, they are basic at best. Notion, on the other hand, offers advanced databases with different types of columns. You can even go ahead and add a formula column and use different formulas to create a powerful database in no time.

Notion also supports several database views like table, board, list, timeline, calendar, and gallery. The company recently introduced charts (vertical bar, horizontal bar, line, and donut) to analyze your data like a pro. If you have used PivotTables on Excel before, you should feel right at home with Notion charts. Although you can create advanced tables in Obsidian, it necessitates using third-party plugins, which might not be suitable for everyone.

4 Embed files from third-party apps

Notion works seamlessly with third-party apps. You can easily integrate and embed your Google Drive files, GitHub Gist, Figma files, Framer prototype, Miro board, Sketch document, Loom recording, sync your Trello cards, bring in Asana tasks, import and view Lucidchart diagrams, and much more. It allows you to centralize your work and eliminate the need to constantly switch between different platforms.

Notion allows you to sync your Gmail calendar, so you can quickly view upcoming events on your page. On the flip side, Obsidian offers some basic integration capabilities through community plugins. These plugins can be less reliable and may require more technical setup.

3 Better esthetics

While Obsidian has its advantages with Markdown support, it simply looks boring at times. With Notion, you can add a favicon (icon), insert a banner, and even utilize different formatting styles to decorate a Notion page. You can also insert several widgets like time, weather, life progress bar, and more and take your Notion page’s aesthetic appeal to the next level.

2 Automation and built-in AI assistant

Unlike Obsidian, Notion has multiple tools to automate your page like a pro. You can utilize synced blocks, create buttons, and explore database automation to trigger actions based on changes. For example, when a task's status changes to "Complete," the "Completed Date" property is automatically set to the current date.

Notion allows you to create recurring tasks and reminders, ensuring that important deadlines and events are never missed. And thanks to Zapier integration, you can unlock hundreds of other apps and create complex workflows in Notion.

1 A web clipper

Unfortunately, there is no official web clipper available from Obsidian. Notion offers a web clipper that effortlessly captures and organizes online content in no time. No more copying, pasting, or struggling to format content. It is surely an invaluable tool for anyone who wants to capture and leverage the wealth of information available online.

Organize your workflow like a pro

Finding the right productivity tool can be a game-changer for a more efficient workflow. While Obsidian has its loyal following, Notion easily edges it out in key areas. Its ability to serve as an all-in-one workspace for note taking, task management, and project planning makes it a productivity powerhouse. If you are still unsure about the differences between the two, check out our dedicated comparison guide to learn more about them.