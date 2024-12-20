Notion has been designed from the ground up to tackle the limitations of traditional note-taking apps. Unlike OneNote, which often feels limited in flexibility, Notion provides a truly interconnected workspace where your ideas can flow freely. With its flexible block editor, seamlessly linked notes, and powerful databases, Notion lets you structure information in ways OneNote can only dream of. Here are the top reasons why Notion beats OneNote handsomely in the organization department.

7 A flexible block editor

Design a page like a pro

Notion’s block editor feels like building pages with digital LEGOs. Whether you write a paragraph, insert an image, add a to-do list, a code snippet, a quote, or even a web embed, you can freely move, arrange, and resize within your page and design a page the way you want. This approach is much better than OneNote’s outdated containers.

You can even go a step ahead and create multiple columns for better organization. I use it all the time when I want to arrange pages, checklists, and other information in columns. Notion’s block editor also supports the slash (/) command to format your pages like a pro. If you are moving from a traditional toolbar, getting familiar with slash commands may take a while.

6 Seamless way to connect your related notes

Fly through Notion pages

Notion treats every page as a block, and this unlocks a powerful add-on that OneNote simply can’t match. You can effortlessly connect related notes, no matter where they reside in your workspace. Simply type /link to the page, pick an existing page from the suggestions menu, and you are good to go. You can hover the mouse cursor over a linked page and check a small preview as well.

With OneNote, you must copy a link to a related page and insert the same into an existing note using hyperlinks. Notion’s approach is way better and more intuitive. You can develop a central page that acts as a hub for your entire workspace. For instance, I created a home page and added relevant subpages under different columns, such as Family, Finance, Work, Project, and more.

5 Powerful databases

Manage your data in style

Here is where Notion truly shines. Notion’s built-in databases give you unparalleled flexibility to organize your information like a pro. They're not just simple tables like in OneNote; they're dynamic, multi-faceted tools that adapt to your needs.

For starters, you can choose from various views like boards (Kanban), galleries, timelines, lists, calendars, and more. It’s entirely up to you to visualize and interact with your data. You can use a Kanban board for project management, a calendar for scheduling, a gallery to showcase designs or covers for your book tracker, and a table for data entries.

Notion also offers a range of column types, such as formulas, statuses, numbers, dates, checkboxes, and more. It unlocks a range of possibilities where you can create a finance planner, subscription tracker, and more.

4 Supports third-party apps

Embed files from your favorite apps

Notion isn’t the only tool in my workflow. I also use Google Drive to save my essential files, Figma for my design projects, and Framer for prototypes. Notion lets me integrate a vast array of external content directly into my pages. For example, whenever I create a new project page, I insert a Figma file, a Slides presentation from Google Drive, and a relevant Loom video in Notion.

You can even bring in live Tweets to add context to your research, discussions, or news summaries and code GitHub, CodePen, and other platforms to create interactive tutorials. While OneNote allows embedding some file types, it's far more restrictive.

3 Support for synced blocks

Notion on automation

Notion has nailed it with synced blocks. As the name suggests, you can create a synced block and paste it across all the relevant pages. When you make changes to a specific block, the software updates the same across all the synced blocks. You don’t need to go through tedious copying and pasting across pages.

Suppose you have added a Kanban board for a personal project. You can now copy it as a synced block and paste it across other pages. Whenever you add a task, move cards, or make any changes, Notion updates it everywhere. It’s a prime example of how Notion empowers you to work smarter, not harder.

2 Multi-tab support

Switch between pages in no time

When you work with a complex project or database, you may want to refer to multiple pages simultaneously. With OneNote, you need to switch between pages, which is inconvenient. Notion has a smart approach with multi-tab, where you can switch between different pages from the top menu. You can even open an existing page on the side to manage and organize your data like a pro.

1 Set favorite pages and table of content

Access your essential pages

When your PKM (Personal Knowledge Management) system has hundreds of pages, accessing the most important ones is crucial. With Notion, you can mark frequently used pages as favorites to keep them readily available in a dedicated sidebar.

Unlike OneNote, it also supports a table of contents where you can jump to a relevant section with a single click. It’s very handy when you deal with large pages with dozens of blocks.

Stop drowning in information

It’s quite clear that Notion offers a level of organizational finesse that leaves OneNote in the dust. Its versatility and power make it a clear winner for those seeking a truly customizable and integrated organizational system. So, what are you waiting for? Embrace Notion’s interconnected structure and intuitive interface and unlock new levels of productivity and clarity.

