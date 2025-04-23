Raspberry Pi is undoubtedly one of the most popular SBCs one can buy. It's universally available across the globe and can be used for a wide variety of projects. However, what started as an affordable single-board computer for students and enthusiasts has now become an expensive accessory that goes well beyond the three-figure mark. This puts it out of reach for several students, which is why you may be considering getting an older Raspberry Pi for your projects. Well, it seems like that would indeed be a smart move, since you're not missing out on much.

Older generations of the SBC, like the Raspberry Pi 4, 3B+, 3, etc., are still very capable, and are available new and used for lower prices, making them excellent purchases even in 2025. If that's not enough, here are five reasons I think you should opt for an older Raspberry Pi instead of the latest release from the brand.

5 They're much more cost-effective

You don't need to splurge

Depending on which generation of the Raspberry Pi you get, and how it's configured, an older version will run you anywhere from $50-80, which is substantially cheaper compared to the new Raspberry Pi that has an MSRP of $120. In fact, the 3B can go as low as $30-35 if you buy a used one from a marketplace like eBay.

If you're working on projects that require multiple Raspberry Pi computers, this is an extremely cost-effective way to go about things. A Raspberry Pi Zero or W is even more affordable, making them apt for students or large projects. Home automation, for instance, requires multiple nodes if you're using several sensors. You may want to consider taking this route.

4 Lower power consumption

Better for some projects

Thanks to a newer and more powerful quad-core CPU, the Raspberry Pi 5 consumes more power compared to previous-generation models. The PCIe support also contributes to this. This is why the Pi 5 needs a 15W adapter for the power supply. Under heavy load, it can draw 10-12W of power, which is significantly higher compared to older generations.

The Pi 4, for instance, averages between 5-8W, the 3 and 3B+ consume 3-7W, and the Pi Zero is known for its efficiency -- consuming 1-2W on average. These are important numbers for those planning to run the computer using a battery pack. If you're going to be using multiple Pi devices that run 24/7, the power consumption is going to be substantially lower with older models.