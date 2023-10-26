It's an exciting time to be a fan of foldables as the market is getting swarmed with a ton of new devices from various manufacturers. The OnePlus Open is the newest of the lot that's here to compete with the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Pixel Fold in the U.S. market. It's essentially just an Oppo Find N3 that's rebranded as the OnePlus Open for the global market, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it's a capable foldable. In fact, having used both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the OnePlus Open now, I prefer OnePlus' new foldable over the tried-and-tested pick from Samsung for a few main reasons.

1 No crease on the OnePlus Open

The OnePlus Open's 7.82-inch folding screen protected by Ultra Thin Glass has a far less noticeable crease in the middle where the display folds compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5's crease. Here's an image captured by my colleague Ben Sin, featuring the OnePlus Open and Galaxy Z Fold 5 side by side. The crease on the Galaxy Z Fold 5's screen is far more noticeable in comparison to the crease on the OnePlus Open, which is almost non-existent. You don't even feel the crease while moving your fingers along the display, which is great.

OnePlus Open screen (left) and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 screen (right)

This is a huge win in my books as the crease has always been something that's bothered me lot on Samsung foldables. A crease-less display has been on each one of my Galaxy Z Fold and Flip wishlists for the last couple of years, but Samsung hasn't been able to do much in this regard. It remains to be seen whether it checks it off my Galaxy Z Fold 6 wishlist, but the OnePlus Open already has it locked in place.

2 Looks and feels more premium

Design is a subjective matter and your mileage may vary, but I personally like how the OnePlus Open looks and feel. I wasn't a huge fan of the massive module at the back when I first started using the phone a few weeks back, but it's grown on me since then. It just makes the phone look unique and instantly recognizable, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. I am also a fan of the vegan leather back panel you get on the "Voyager Black" variant of this phone. It definitely makes the phone look and feel more premium in hand, and it makes it stand out from the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which has a plain and simple back panel.

The fit and finish of the phone is quite premium, and it also feels very sleek overall. The OnePlus Open is also slightly thinner and lighter compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but you're not likely to notice a huge difference during everyday use. It's also a hair shorter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which makes it slightly more pocketable device, but it's still nowhere near as slim or light as some other Chinese foldable phones.

3 Better aspect ratio for the cover screen

The OnePlus Open sports a 6.31-inch, 20:09 aspect ratio screen on the exterior, which is essentially the same as the panel you get on regular slab phones. The aspect ratio makes it more comfortable to use compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5's tall and narrow cover screen. Using the Open's cover screen makes me feel like I am using a conventional slab phone, so I only find myself unfolding it when I really want to use it in tablet form, instead of unfolding it just so I can type or a watch a video properly without feeling too cramped.

4 Bigger battery with faster charging

The OnePlus Open's 4,800mAh battery isn't significantly larger than Galaxy Z Fold 5's 4,440mAh unit, but what's impressive here is that it can be charged at 67W speeds. That's a huge step up from the Galaxy Z Fold 5's 25W wired charging, which is laughably slow by today's standards. The OnePlus Open also comes with an 80W charger in the box, meaning you don't have to go around hunting for a separate adapter. The included SuperVOOC-compatible charger can fully charge the phone in under 45 minutes, which is great.

5 Superior camera hardware

The OnePlus Open sports a triple-camera setup at the back, which includes Sony’s 48MP LYTIA T808 sensor, a 1/2-inch 64MP Periscope zoom lens, and a 48MP 1/2-inch, f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. The main camera sensor, as mentioned in our review, captures a ton of light and produces some highly detailed shots that go toe-to-toe with Pixel 8 Pro photos. The 3x and the 6x photos captured using the Periscope zoom lens also look great overall, and it can capture amazing portrait shots, even in low light. There's nothing to write home about concerning the ultra-wide camera, but I can count on it to deliver some good shots. Here are a few of my favorite shots that I've captured on the OnePlus Open so far:

Close

We've added plenty of more samples to our OnePlus Open review to give you a better understanding of what to expect from its sensors, so be sure to check it out as well. The OnePlus Open doesn't have all the bells and whistles to go against the best in the camera department, but just the fact it can compete with the likes of Pixel 8 Pro with its versatile camera hardware is enough to earn a recommendation over other foldable phones. The camera hardware on showcase here is better than Galaxy Z Fold 5's cameras, which includes a 50MP main, 10MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera., and it's much more reliable and consistent across the board. The OnePlus Open definitely ranks among the foldables with the best camera hardware out there, and it sets a good benchmark for Samsung and others to beat in the U.S.

Closing thoughts

The OxygenOS software powering the OnePlus Open is also worth a mention here, and I like the inclusion of the physical mute switch and the IR blaster as well. Long story short, there's a lot to like about the OnePlus Open, and I see myself recommending it a lot over the Galaxy Z Fold 5 over the next few months. That being said, this is by no means a full-blown comparison between the two phones to tell you which one is better overall. Our dedicated OnePlus Open vs Galaxy Z Fold 5 comparison with more details going over the hardware and performance metrics should be up soon, so stay tuned.