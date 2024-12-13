Microsoft Office is a quintessential tool in any office worker's arsenal, and even for students or just regular PC users. It's become so ubiquitous since its inception 40 years ago that it's hard to imagine living without it, but the thing is, there are actually some great alternatives out there if you want to save money.

A very notable one is OnlyOffice, a suite that is available as a paid enterprise version for broad deployments, but also works completely for free on desktop and mobile operating systems. After using it for a while, I've actually started to really like OnlyOffice, so here are a few reasons why you might want to check it out for yourself.

Related Best Microsoft Office alternatives Microsoft Office is one of the most popular productivity tools in the world, but what if you don't want to pay for it or don't like the UI?

6 A familiar UI

There's no place like home

Close

Looking for alternatives to popular software can be a bit of a nightmare because yes, there are free options out there, but most of the time, these alternatives lack the familiarity of the tools you're accustomed to, so the transition isn't very easy. Thankfully, that's not the case with OnlyOffice.

While it's not exactly the same, the OnlyOffice UI is very close to what Microsoft offers with its own Office suite. There's a ribbon-style UI and all the tabs are very similar, with the same options generally being available in each tab and presented in a very similar way, too.

It's all very familiar if you've been using the Microsoft Office apps, and the adjustment period shouldn't take very long at all. OnlyOffice actually tries to bring some tools more to the forefront with side panels showing extra options, like viewing comments or changing various text and formatting options.

5 It's truly cross-platform

Windows, Mac, Linux, and more