The browser space is constantly evolving, with new contenders such as Arc, Zen, and Opera Air emerging to challenge the established giants like Chrome and Edge. Among them, the recently introduced Opera Air promises a fresh browsing experience with a suite of unique features built around mindfulness. But does it truly offer enough to entice users away from their familiar browsers?

I have put Opera Air to the test, explored its unique features, and compared it head-to-head with the industry leaders. Let’s see if Opera’s latest offering is the game-changer it promises to be or just another fleeting trend. Let’s start with the positives.

Beautiful UI

Eye-catching esthetics

One of Opera Air's most immediately noticeable features is its stunning visual design. It's a breath of fresh air compared to the often bland interfaces of Chrome and Edge. The rounded corners and subtle translucent effects add a layer of sophistication, and it makes the browsing experience more fluid and engaging.

The background Air wallpapers, in particular, are eye-catching and neatly designed. Overall, it blends perfectly with the mindfulness concept of Opera Air. Microsoft was working on a similar makeover for Edge but later decided to scrap it.

Boost and mindfulness

Takes care of your mental health