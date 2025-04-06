Notion and Outline are both great note-taking and knowledge-base creation apps, but they are very different in many aspects. While Notion is an all-in-one type of tool, Outline has a lot more clear functions based on text and collaboration. I’ve used them, and I can express an honest opinion that Outline can be better than Notion for most users. Here’s why!

5 Straightforward usage and interface

It’s simple to use for everyone