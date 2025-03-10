When it comes to image editing, Photoshop dominates the industry, but not everyone needs or wants to deal with its complexity or cost. There are plenty of alternatives out there, and while some get a fair share of the spotlight, others remain underrated — one such gem in Paint.NET. It's often dismissed as just a step above Microsoft Paint, but it actually offers a surprisingly robust range of features that make it a solid alternative to Photoshop.

Here's why Paint.NET is a fantastic, yet overlooked, option for creatives...

7 Layers

Layer support that feels familiar

Many lightweight editors lack full-fledged layer functionality, but Paint.NET provides a layer-based workflow that mimics Photoshop. You can create, manipulate, and easily blend layers, making it possible to do more complex image editing without needing Adobe's software. The intuitive layer interface is also easy for beginners to grasp the concept quickly, while still offering enough flexibility for more experienced users.

6 Plugins

The plugin ecosystem expands its capabilities