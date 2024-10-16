Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom have long been the benchmarks in the industry. However, their ongoing subscription costs can be a burden for students and hobbyists. If you're seeking an alternative to Adobe’s creative suite, consider trying Photopea. Unlike other free alternatives, Photopea isn’t just a watered-down solution with limited features. It’s a robust powerhouse that goes toe-to-toe with Photoshop and Lightroom, offering a surprising amount of advanced features without costing a dime.

Related 10 Adobe tools you can use without a subscription All the Adobe greatness with none of the Adobe cost

7 A familiar interface

Photopea was created as a Photoshop alternative from the start, and it closely mimics Photoshop. If you have ever used Photoshop before, you will feel right at home with Photopea. From the layout to the placement of tools, menus, and panels, everything feels exactly where you'd want things to be. Such a similar setup basically eliminates any steep learning curve that you may likely encounter with other editing tools.

Photopea also retains many of the standard Photoshop keyboard shortcuts, allowing users to seamlessly complete the transition. You can use the same key combinations for managing layers, adjustments, selection tools (B for Brush, L for Lasso, etc.), and more. Needless to say, Photopea supports PSD files, so you'll be able to move your existing projects without breaking a sweat.

6 Non-destructive editing

Many Photoshop rivals don’t excel at layer-based editing. That said, Photopea is an exception. It gives you excellent flexibility and control over your images, where you can manipulate, adjust, enhance, and combine layers without affecting the original image.

You can use layer masks, tweak them, explore a wide range of blending modes (to determine how the color of a layer interacts with the layers beneath), and layer groups for your complex projects. Such non-destructive freedom unlocks a world of creative possibilities at your fingertips.

5 A wide array of filters and effects

Photopea isn’t just limited to the essentials. It offers a rich collection of filters and effects to level up your images. The comprehensive list of filters includes Blur, Sharpen, Noise, Stylize, Render, and more. Many filters also offer adjustable parameters where you can control the intensity of the effect. There is also a dedicated filter gallery to preview and experiment with multiple filters simultaneously.

4 Extensive tool set and automation

Here is where Photopea truly beats other Photoshop rivals. After all, it doesn’t just mimic Photoshop but also delivers a comprehensive tool set to unlock your creative vision. You can use selection, retouching, painting, image adjustment, vector, and shape tools.

Overall, whether you are retouching photos, creating digital art, designing graphics, or developing mockups, you have access to ample tools to get the job done in style. Besides, these tools are available for free, eliminating the cost barrier associated with other professional software.

Like Photoshop, Photopea also offers powerful automation features to speed up your repetitive tasks and boost productivity. You can basically record a sequence of your steps as an action and edit your images with just a single click. Photopea also supports scripts using JavaScript.

Related GIMP vs Photoshop: Do you need to spend money to edit your photos? Adobe Photoshop is the to-go tool for editing photos, but should you save your money and go with GIMP instead?

3 Digital painting and graphics

Photopea surprised me with its extensive list of digital painting and graphics tools. Photopea provides a versatile set of tools, making it an excellent choice for both experienced digital painters and graphic designers creating visual assets.

As for digital painting, you can use brush engine, brush customization, pressure sensitivity (if you have a pressure-sensitive tablet where you can control brush strokes with natural variations in line weight), color mixing, and drawing aids.

While Photopea won’t rival the likes of Canva, its graphic design tools can surely challenge the likes of Krita and Illustrator. You can create vector graphics using pen, shape, and text tools, explore path manipulations, and use web design tools to create mockups. You surely won’t have a hard time sketching concepts, designing logos, and creating illustrations.

2 Cross-platform availability

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Since Photopea is a web-based image editor, you can access it on all your devices. Whether you prefer Windows, Mac, Linux, or even ChromeOS, Photopea is just a click away in your preferred browser.

Related 10 hidden features every Photoshop user needs to know Level up your image-editing skills with these 10 lesser-known Photoshop features

1 An active community

Like Adobe, Photopea has a vibrant and supportive community. There is no shortage of forums, tutorials, and resources to get started with Photopea. If you are stuck on a specific query, you can access a wealth of user-generated content that provides valuable learning opportunities and inspiration for users of all levels.

The free design powerhouse

Photopea proves that you don’t need expensive software to unlock your creative freedom. With a familiar interface, an impressive array of features, and an active community, it’s a true game-changer in the world of image editing. What are you waiting for? Take it up for a spin, watch your creativity soar, and bring your vision to life without any financial concerns. Meanwhile, check out our dedicated post if you want to find more robust Adobe alternatives for editing on your PC.