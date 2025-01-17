If you're often working with images that need to be published, chances are you want to have some kind of watermark on them to verify that you're the author of them. There are plenty of ways to add watermarks to an image , and while you might think this is pretty complicated stuff that requires dedicated software, that's not necessarily the case.

Enter PhotoStack, a web app created by Corbin Davenport — a former colleague of ours here at XDA —which makes creating and applying watermarks a total breeze. I like this tool so much that it's what I use to watermark all the images we use for articles such as our best of CES 2025 round-up. It truly makes things a breeze, and I highly recommend checking it out. Here are a few reasons why.

Related 8 reasons Photoshop is still the best photo editor Don't let the alternatives fool you - Photoshop stays on top for more than a few reasons

4 It's completely free

No cost, no ads

One of the best reasons to use PhotoStack over many of the other tools you might find online is that not only is it easy and intuitive to use, but it's completely free. This is a web app you can easily access with any browser, and it works on any operating system. It even works pretty well on mobile devices!

And the best part is there are no ads whatsoever. The interface is extremely clean and devoid of any annoying disruptions to your workflow, which is great to see. There's also no payment required or a limit (that I've ever noticed) on how many images you can watermark. There are options for donating money to support the developer, but that's it.

3 Keep your data private

Nothing is uploaded to the internet

PhotoStack may be a web app, sure, but what's really cool is that it runs locally in your browser, and when you "upload" images to watermark, you're not actually uploading them anywhere, they're all still on your PC. So, even if you're working with sensitive material that may be under embargo or that you don't want anyone else to see, there's nothing to worry about here.

A lot of web services that deal with images come from companies you might never have heard of, so uploading your images to them can be a risk. With PhotoStack, you're always completely safe.

2 Easily customize watermarks

Change all the relevant settings

Close

PhotoStack is designed entirely for watermarking, and it's built very well for that purpose. There are two distinct sections, one for creating watermarks, and one for applying them. When you create a watermark, you can choose all the settings you might need for something like this. Adjust the transparency of the watermark, the size, the general position of the watermark, as well as the horizontal and vertical inset from the base position.

What I really appreciate about this is that things like the size use a percentage that's relative to the size of the image that you'll be watermarking, so you never have to worry about the watermark looking extremely small (or large) in some images compared to others. If you have very low resolution images with unusual aspect ratios, it could be a minor problem, but for 99% of cases, once you find the size you want, it will look perfect. It makes it so much easier than most other solutions I've tried.

Even better, while creating watermarks is already pretty easy, you can also save watermarks as JSON files so you can load them up with the exact settings you've always used, so switching devices is not a problem.

1 Customize the final images

Compression and more

Finally, it's worth mentioning that there also some useful options when you're actually exporting the images with the watermark. First off, you can watermark images in bulkk, which makes things really easy if you have a lot of images to get through.

Otherwise, there's nothing too major, but there are some nice options here, starting with the ability to change the quality setting of the final image, so you can adjust how big the final file will be. You can also choose to remove EXIF data from an image so that information about the device that took the photo isn't attached to the file. Plus, you can add a colored border to the image or crop any number of pixels from the source image, so there's quite a bit of flexiblity here.

Another useful feature here is the ability to choose between keeping the original file names or using a pattern for the exported files so they all have consistent naming.

PhotoStack is great

Whether you're only occasionally watermarking images or doing it frequently as part of your workflow, PhotoStack is a truly useful tool. It's both easy to use and surprisingly capable, making it suitable for just about anyone. It's definitely my go-to tool when it comes to watermarking images, and I highly recommend others to check it out.