After integrating a network-attached storage (NAS) into your work or personal life, the next big step is to secure your data. While there are plenty of ways to keep your data safe on your NAS, encryption may stand out as something that enables maximum security against various kinds of threats. After all, you hold the encryption key, so nobody else can access your data, making encryption a no-brainer — but is it?

Encryption may be a solid security measure, but it also has its trade-offs. It is indeed useful in a few situations, though it may prove to be unnecessary and even counterintuitive in many cases. If you’re wondering whether you should encrypt your NAS or not, let’s break it down.

Why you should encrypt your NAS

7 Prevents unauthorized access

Encryption is actually needed in a lot of cases