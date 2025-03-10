In the world of network-attached storage (NAS), Unraid offers an interesting middle ground. Unlike traditional RAID, which demands identical drives and prioritizes performance, Unraid offers a more flexible approach — mixing drive sizes while maintaining redundancy through a parity system. It is less restrictive than Synology or QNAP products, fully and natively supports Docker and virtual machines, yet lacks some enterprise-grade features found in TrueNAS.
This mix of strengths and trade-offs makes Unraid a compelling choice for some and a frustrating one for others. So, let’s break down the key benefits and drawbacks to see if it’s the right fit for you.