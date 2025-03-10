In the world of network-attached storage (NAS), Unraid offers an interesting middle ground. Unlike traditional RAID, which demands identical drives and prioritizes performance, Unraid offers a more flexible approach — mixing drive sizes while maintaining redundancy through a parity system. It is less restrictive than Synology or QNAP products, fully and natively supports Docker and virtual machines, yet lacks some enterprise-grade features found in TrueNAS.

This mix of strengths and trade-offs makes Unraid a compelling choice for some and a frustrating one for others. So, let’s break down the key benefits and drawbacks to see if it’s the right fit for you.

Why Unraid is the perfect solution for your DIY NAS

8 Flexible storage with mixed drives

It doesn’t get better than this