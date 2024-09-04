In the early 2000s and even in the early 2010s, piracy was easy and convenient. Everyone did it, be it to watch movies, listen to music, or play games. Things have changed significantly since then, and piracy rates have been falling for a number of years. While it's on the up and up again recently, things are better for the entertainment industry than they once were, and there are a few reasons for that.

4 Better legal services

Subscription fatigue is a problem, though

One of the biggest problems with piracy, in general, was caused by the lack of convenience. Nobody wanted to buy a CD to then rip that CD to their computer and then copy the files to another device, especially when you could just skip all of that and immediately download the files online. The same went for TV shows and movies, as the process of watching those on your other devices was difficult as well.

Nowadays, with the proliferation of the likes of Spotify, Disney+, Netflix, and countless other streaming services, it's very convenient to instantly watch what you want to watch and listen to the music you want to listen to completely legally. While there are arguably too many services these days, it's still true that it's significantly more convenient to just open Netflix on your phone and watch a show rather than trying to find an illegal streaming link that may also be packed to the brim with ads.

On top of that, services like Steam and Epic Games manage to do the same thing as well. Why would you bother downloading a game illegally when it's honestly easier to just buy it on your selected service, and know that the game will automatically update, it will always work, and you'll get full online integration too?

3 Higher-quality content from official sources

If you wanted to pirate music in FLAC/WAV quality or you wanted to pirate a movie in 4K, you'll have to go looking to actually find those links sometimes. However, with streaming, the service does all of the work for you. The same goes for game piracy, too. There are plenty of games from CD Projekt RED that are available completely DRM-free, like Cyberpunk: 2077, that have sold a huge number of copies without a piracy problem.

The reason for this is simple. To quote Valve Co-founder and President Gabe Newell in an interview with The Cambridge Student:

"In general, we think there is a fundamental misconception about piracy. Piracy is almost always a service problem and not a pricing problem. For example, if a pirate offers a product anywhere in the world, 24 x 7, purchasable from the convenience of your personal computer, and the legal provider says the product is region-locked, will come to your country 3 months after the US release, and can only be purchased at a brick and mortar store, then the pirate's service is more valuable. Most DRM solutions diminish the value of the product by either directly restricting a customers use or by creating uncertainty."

Viewed through that lens, it's hard to say that Newell was wrong. Nowadays, plenty of people would rather pay money for the convenience of knowing their game will instantly be delivered to them and just work. This goes for the Steam Deck and other gaming handhelds too, where the installation process is handled for you. The same concept even applies to streaming services. Nobody wants to try and deal with a torrent client or websites that they perceive to be dodgy when they can just pay a monthly fee and not have to worry about it.

Of course, this argument is different for technical enthusiasts, but it's still true that the vast majority of people would rather their entertainment just works​​​​​​.

2 Fragmentation

There are few central repositories for piracy nowadays

If you think back a decade or two ago, there were a few "essential" piracy centers that people knew of, such as LimeWire and Napster. It's not quite like that anymore, and it can be incredibly fragmented depending on what you're looking for. There's no "everything site" that covers everything, and plenty of content is now hidden behind private trackers or scattered across multiple sites that you need to track down.

Again, for enthusiasts, this isn't necessarily a problem, but it's certainly inconvenient. Most people don't know or don't care enough to try and investigate where to find what they need, which is a deterrent in and of itself. Now you can just open up Steam and have everything all in one place, and it's entirely legal, too. That's what convenience is.

1 Device modding is harder

You don't really "own" your devices anymore

The only point that has come across by force from the industry is essentially the locking down of devices. The likes of the Nintendo DS and the Nintendo Wii were plagued by piracy, and so have countless other consoles in the past. However, as companies have gotten wise to the methods used by hackers to break into consoles, those companies have made things more secure. Even the Switch, which was blown open very early on, has fared quite well once Nintendo patched that particular hardware exploit.

As a result, it's just not convenient. You can hack a Switch with a modchip, but who wants to bother with soldering their console, potentially breaking it, rather than just buying their games outright? The same goes for other consoles; it just isn't worth it anymore.