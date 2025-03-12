Spotlight is one of the best features of macOS, providing a search tool and app launcher that handily outclasses the built-in search on Windows 11. But that's not to say you can't get that same great experience on a Windows PC, and even provided by Microsoft itself.

It's all thanks to PowerToys, the suite of productivity tools for power users that can take your Windows PC to the next level. One of the many tools included here is PowerToys Run, and if you want something like Spotlight on Windows, this is it. Here are a few reasons you should check it out.

5

PowerToys is a gold mine