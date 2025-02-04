Canva is undeniably one of the top design tools out there, and it is known for its accessibility to professional-looking templates and design elements. It's the go-to for many, from casual users to small business owners. However, despite its popularity, I prefer Picsart.

While Canva is great for structured, polished designs, Picsart offers more creative freedom and fun features that make designing more engaging. It might not be as widely recognized as Canva, but for those who value artistic expression in their designs, Picsart is the better option. Here's why.

6 Stickers

Picsart has superior Sticker options

Canva has Stickers (and Graphics), but they're quite boring compared to Picsart's Sticker collection. Stickers have always been a top-selling point of Picsart, and the Picsart community creates them, so the options are simply more extensive and unique.

Looking at the Canva and Picsart Sticker offerings side-by-side, Picsart outdoes itself. When I open a project in Picsart, the Sticker library presents me with a whopping 42 categories, and each of them has hundreds to thousands of options. Canva gives me eight categories, and they're very underwhelming (such as arrows, confetti, and shape stickers).

I can also search for anything I want in the Picsart Sticker section, giving me every option I can think of. About half of them are usually for Picsart Plus members only, but there are still plenty of free options you can use.

5 Grids

Canva's Grids are boring