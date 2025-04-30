Package managers are one of the most useful tools you can use on a PC to get things set up quickly. They don't have the same widespread adoption on Windows that they do on Linux, and that's because there wasn't really a standard for a long time. Options like Chocolatey did exist and were great, but most people didn't bother with it.

In recent years, though, Microsoft introduced WinGet (or the Windows Package Manager), and it's been evolving ever since. Today, I'd say WinGet is a better package manager for most Windows 11 users than Chocolatey is, and here are a few reasons why.

3 No setup needed

It's right there

As good as Chocolatey is as a package manager, getting started with it is a bit of a hassle. To install Chocolatey, you need to use PowerShell, and you need to change the execution policy for PowerShell scripts in order to allow the required script to run and install Chocolatey. It's not a huge deal if you've done it before, but it's a hurdle that makes things all the more annoying if you're doing it for the first time, and most people would just prefer not dealing with it.

One of WinGet's biggest advantages is that it just works and is built right into Windows 11. It may not immediately work out of the box, but once the operating system and the built-in packages are updated, you can use WinGet with either PowerShell or Command Prompt to find, install, and upgrade apps. You just need to accept the license terms the first time you use it, and then you're off to the races, no setup required.

Plus, WinGet works from within both Command Prompt and PowerShell windows, whereas Chocolatey requires PowerShell. It's not a huge difference, but it does make things a little more seamless.

2 It integrates with PowerToys

Why even open the Terminal?