If you’ve been active in the home server ecosystem, you may have noticed the sheer number of operating systems available for your computing lab. For instance, the Rancher-based Harvester has grown into a fine platform for those who love tinkering, with regular updates further enhancing the functionality of this open-source OS. However, Proxmox is typically crowned as the emperor of virtualization platforms by the community… and that’s a notion I find hard to dispute. Having set up both platforms on my home lab, here are five reasons why I consider Proxmox better than its production-tier rival.

5 More customization options

Custom Proxmox themes, anyone?

As a virtualization platform built on Debian, Proxmox lets you outfit your virtualization environment with plenty of first and third-party packages. For instance, you can run scripts to add custom logos, boot screens, and even themes for your Proxmox UI.

Heck, you can even install the Samba package to turn your Proxmox workstation into a file-sharing server – without so much as touching a virtual machine or container! Although Harvester offers more leeway in modifying the UI to your liking, it can’t really match the customization features of Proxmox.

4 Native support for LXC containers

You don’t need a VM just to run containers