Microsoft is known for its robust, professional-tier software suite, with the company’s Hyper-V serving as a powerful hypervisor for production environments all over the world. However, things are quite different on the home lab front, where the majority of DIY enthusiasts prefer to build their experimentation workstations using Proxmox.

So, if you’re a Windows user who intends to jump down the home lab rabbit-hole, here are five reasons why you should go with the community-favorite Proxmox instead of Microsoft’s golden-boy virtualization platform.

Related Build a Unix-powered home lab with SmartOS The Illumos-based SmartOS may be a bit different from your usual home lab OS, but it's a solid option for Unix enthusiasts

5 Lower minimum requirements

And reduced OS overhead compared to the free Hyper-V Server 2019

Close

The ability to repurpose old PCs into self-hosted servers is one of the biggest draws of home labs. Proxmox lists 1GB memory as the minimum requirement, with 2GB being the recommended RAM capacity to run the Proxmox Virtual Environment. Based on Debian, the Proxmox platform barely consumes any resources on its own, and you can even deploy PXE on top of an existing Debian drive with ease. If you’re willing to deal with low performance and compatibility issues, it’s even possible to run Proxmox on ARM devices such as the Raspberry Pi (though I wouldn't recommend doing so). Heck, certain DIY enthusiasts have even managed to get this platform configured on RISC-V processors.

Meanwhile, Hyper-V requires at least 4GB RAM to work. For those using the free version of Hyper-V (Server 2019) on their Windows 11 machines, you’ll also have to deal with some resource overhead from Microsoft's flagship operating system. Throw in all the bloatware present in Windows 11, and it’s clear why Proxmox has lower hardware requirements and – in my specific tests – is more responsive on older PCs.

4 Native support for ZFS

It's a neat file system for hardcore NAS projects

If you’ve used TrueNAS Scale in the past, you may already be familiar with the perks of the ZFS file system. After all, ZFS supports self-healing, snapshots, and other convenient features in addition to providing solid performance and multiple RAID levels. Luckily, Proxmox is compatible with ZFS right-out-of-the-box, and you can pair it with the network shares available on the platform for a (virtualized) makeshift NAS server.

Hyper-V, however, lacks native support for ZFS, meaning you’ll have to create a separate Linux virtual machine just to access this file system. While the ZFS-based NAS project is still doable on Hyper-V, it’s just a lot easier to pull it off on Proxmox.

Related 5 reasons you should use ZFS for your NAS Having trouble finding the ideal file system for your storage server? Here are five reasons why you should check out ZFS

3 Easier USB passthrough

For some reason, Hyper-V doesn't include for this nigh-essential feature

Whether you’re planning to build an LLM and image generation server on your home lab or want to run Unraid inside your workstation, hardware passthrough is one facility you’ll end up using quite often. While passing PCIe devices – GPUs in particular – to virtual machines can be a bit of a hassle, Proxmox makes it quite easy to pair your USB devices with virtual guests.

That’s more than what I could say about Hyper-V. Since the hypervisor lacks native USB passthrough provisions, you’ll have to look into third-party tools to connect your essential peripherals with your Hyper-V VMs.

2 Tons of container templates

To make self-hosting as painless as possible

Aside from supporting KVM-powered virtual machines, Proxmox houses multiple provisions to help you deploy LXC containers. Similar to Docker container images, TurnKey templates contain pre-configured code to help you deploy LXC containers for your specific needs. By default, you have plenty of options to choose from, including full-fledged Linux distributions. And that’s before you include the Proxmox VE-Helper Community scripts that can whip up a container for nearly every essential self-hosted service with a single-line code.

Interestingly enough, Hyper-V provides certain containerization features, especially when used in tandem with Docker. However, the isolated Windows Containers aren’t as intuitive to use or fine-tuned for typical home lab workloads as Proxmox’s offerings.

1 No strings attached to the free version of Proxmox

And you can use nearly every feature without paying a dime