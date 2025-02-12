We love customization here at XDA, and when it comes to Windows 11, there's no shortage of tools to help you get the exact experience you want. But most of those — whether it's something like Start11, StartAllBack, ExplorerPatcher, or Windhawk — focus on taking elements you already know and tweaking them. Sometimes they restore lost functionality, other times they add something completely new. But at their core, they feel more like tweaks than anything else. But that's where Rainmeter comes in.

Rainmeter is a customization app that frankly scared me the first time I tried to use it because the concept of skins and how they're used seemed a little too convoluted. But, as is often the case, that complexity hides a ton of potential that makes this one of the best apps you can use to customize your Windows PC. Here are a few reasons you might want to check it out for yourself.

4 It's free

That's never a bad thing

Right off the bat, Rainmeter is a completely free tool, which is already a nice advantage over many competitors such as most of the apps made by Stardock (such as Start11 or ObjectDock ) or Start11. Rainmeter in itself is free, and most of the skins you can find for it are also free of charge, though this is up to individual developers.

At the very least, this means you have nothing to lose by trying out Rainmeter. If you don't like it, nothing was lost except maybe a few minutes of setting it up.

3 A community effort

When everyone comes together, we all win

Rainmeter may be an app in itself, but truly, it's more of a platform for Windows mods, similar in some ways to Windhawk as far as the concept goes. Anyone can develop skins for Rainmeter, which is where the magic is. There's always going to be someone creating new skins or updating existing ones to add new features or options.

There are even multiple websites designed to host various skins (such as VisualSkins), which makes it easier to search for and find what you want. Setting up Rainmeter for the first time may seem intimidating, but once you download your first skin, it immediately starts making more sense. The official Rainmeter forums also have threads for getting help with skins and plug-ins that further enhance the capabilities of Rainmeter.

Even more so than Windhawk, there is a very big and very passionate community behind Rainmeter, so you can rest assured it will keen being supported and working well for a long time. Plus, if you're technically well-versed and you don't find the skin you want, you can make it yourself and contribute it back to the community. Everyone wins.

2 It can completely change the feel of your PC

Rainmeter skins are very in-depth