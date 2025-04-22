The idea of using a single-board computer (SBC) rather than a Mini PC has grown in popularity in recent years, but a Raspberry Pi or something similar might not always be the best option. If you have a miniature computer lying around that you no longer need, it might be a better pick for a home server. After all, a home server requires superior overall performance, better power efficiency, and more — and those are areas where mini PCs excel.

6 Mini PCs have better storage options

SATA bays beat microSD

Source: ORICO

Mini PCs often get an undeserved reputation for inferior performance, but they can work with external storage drives and often have built-in SATA bays or NVMe slots that deliver read and write speeds far above what a microSD card can offer. Some SBCs might also work with an external drive, but the vast majority rely on a card slot to provide storage. In a home server, you'll feel those lower speeds (especially if you're performing any sort of resource-intensive task like image or video editing).

5 SBCs tend to lack RAM

8GB just isn't enough, despite what Apple says

A refurbished mini PC will likely have more RAM than anything an SBC can offer. That's not necessarily true across the board, and some options like the Orange Pi 5 Pro do have up to 16GB of RAM, but it's far more common to see a single-board chip with 8GB of RAM or less. SBCs that do offer a higher amount of RAM do so at the trade-off of other specs. A mini PC, on the other hand, can easily handle 16GB of RAM (and often much more) without those same sacrifices.

4 Mini PCs are more power efficient

Better efficiency means a lower energy bill

Source: Anker

Home servers are meant to run on a continuous basis, and it isn't unusual for one to have 24/7 uptime. While both SBCs and mini PCs can handle this sort of demand, many mini PCs are designed with constant runtimes in mind. Because of this, they tend to be more power efficient than an SBC. While the difference is negligible, a mini PC can result in more energy savings over the span of a year and cut down on the required operational costs.

3 Mini PCs often have GPUs

Better transcoding means better performance