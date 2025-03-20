Although there is no shortage of note-taking apps promising the next level of productivity, I continue to remain loyal to OneNote. It’s not just a matter of habit or stubbornness; it’s about OneNote nailing the basics and offering unparalleled flexibility to become a reliable companion in my daily workflow. While others may chase the latest sleek interface or trendy collaboration tools, I find a comfortable, powerful, and effective home within OneNote’s digital pages. Here’s why I’m firmly planted in the Microsoft camp.

5 Feels natural when switching from physical notebooks

Change paper style and color

I have always been a heavy user of physical notebooks. The flexibility of writing anywhere on a page, different paper types and colors, and the ability to highlight or add visual elements were key to my workflow. When I started using OneNote, I was surprised at how natural the transition felt.

The container system allows for the same free-form placement of notes and content. It lets me write or insert items wherever I need them. Plus, being able to change the virtual paper style and color, use highlighters, and even add digital stickers provided the familiar visual customization I was used to. Overall, OneNote effectively bridged the gap, and the digital leap felt less like a sacrifice and more like a natural extension. I surely didn’t feel the same with other OneNote rivals.

4 Organization method that matches my thinking

Notebooks > Sections > Pages