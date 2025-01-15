Photoshop has long been hailed as the gold standard for photo editing and digital design, but my experience with its subscription model has not been ideal. While its advanced toolset is undeniably powerful, the steep cost and complexity left me questioning its value and considering Photoshop alternatives. I'll explore why I regret subscribing to Photoshop, highlighting my challenges and frustrations that make it less appealing to those who want affordability and simplicity.

3 The sneaky cancelation fee

Not reading the fine print will cost you

Starting with the most glaring issue: price. While the cost of Photoshop or the Photography Plan is steep, I think it's justified for the quality software you get. The real problem lies in Adobe's sneaky cancelation fees. When first subscribing to Photoshop, I thought I'd use it for a couple of months to see if it was worth it, then cancel if it wasn't for me. Upon trying to cancel, Adobe hit me with a warning that it would deduct nearly half a year's worth of subscription fees from my bank account, which felt more like a punishment than a cancelation policy.

Adobe refers to this as the "early termination fee," which is only visible when you hover over the tiny information icon on the Plans and Pricing page. Of course, it doesn't tell you the fee, so you have to dig for it. Adobe's Subscription and Cancelation Terms state, "Should you cancel after 14 days, you’ll be charged a lump sum of 50% of your remaining contract obligation, and your service will continue until the end of that month’s billing period."

This only applies to the annual plans that are paid monthly, an option that is conveniently selected by default when you view the price of an Adobe product. They are also the most attractive pricing option at first glance. Like many other users, I selected this plan without fully realizing I was committing to a year-long contract. The fee notice is the only reason Photoshop is still in my life; paying the hefty fee didn't feel worth it, so I stuck with it and began to like it. Still, it feels like you get cornered into sticking around, so carefully read all the details of every pricing option before subscribing.

2 It's overkill for simple projects

You don't need a high-end tool for everyday projects

Photoshop can be an invaluable tool for professional photographers and designers, but most of us don't fall into that category.

Because I insist on getting the most out of my Photoshop subscription, I end up spending a lot of time figuring out how to use advanced editing techniques such as layer masking when they're not even needed. Then, I'll turn to my phone and a few mobile apps to handle visual projects because sifting through Photoshop's endless features can be overwhelming when all I need is a quick and simple solution.

Simple (and often free) mobile and online tools are more intuitive for casual editing, such as Canva and Picsart. And they're perfectly capable of delivering the results you need for everyday tasks.

Photoshop is fun to use, but I always regret it when I'm two hours into a task that could have been completed in 30 minutes with a free tool. The software has a way of making me overcomplicate even the simplest projects.

1 Photopea is better

There is always a free alternative for expensive software

Photopea is a free, browser-based photo editor that offers a surprisingly robust suite of tools — many of which are virtually identical to what you'd find in Photoshop. From advanced layering to support for PSD files, it does pretty much everything Photoshop can, but without the price tag. It's the ultimate Photoshop alternative.

Should I want to play around with advanced double exposures or dual-tone lighting, I can do it on Photopea without being forced into a subscription model. It's the most reliable free tool for high-quality photo editing and design, plus it's not tied to the cloud. It also has some AI features, but they're not extensive, which is how I prefer it.

If you're like me and considering canceling your Photoshop subscription, you can continue working on your Photoshop projects in Photopea. Every time I open a project in Photoshop, I cringe a bit, knowing it can all be done for free elsewhere.

A Photoshop subscription isn’t worth it

A Photoshop subscription is excessive for anyone not using it for high-end, professional work. The cost is too high, and the tools are too plentiful for the everyday photography or design hobbyist, and even for some professionals.

If you want to give advanced editing a go, always try out free tools like Photopea first — committing to a fee-laden Photoshop subscription is not worth it if you can complete projects without it. There are also high-end photo editors like Pixelmator Pro that aren't subscription-based, which you can get as a one-time purchase, which still beats Adobe's subscription model.