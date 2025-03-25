The Nintendo Switch 2 is the highly anticipated successor to the Nintendo Switch. Many have been wondering what functionality the next console will have and, more importantly, what games they will be able to play on it. There is no denying that Nintendo has had many popular titles over the years, and some of those have been ported over to Nintendo Switch Online or NSO. Despite adding games from the original NES and Super NES, Nintendo has yet to add any games to NSO that were on its arguably most popular console, the GameCube. Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 is on the way, it is the perfect time for Nintendo to finally stop holding out and add the GameCube to NSO.

3 Bring in more interest

To a console that looks bland

Source: Nintendo

After the reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2, the biggest criticism that Nintendo received was that the console looked bland. Users took the comment section of the trailer to speak about how the console wasn't that much of an upgrade from its predecessor. With an apparent lack of interest in the Switch 2, now would be the perfect time for Nintendo to consider going back in time and bringing back the GameCube.

Nostalgia serves as a powerful selling point. Thanks to NES and Super NES games being on NSO — among other things, Nintendo has seen the online subscription service gain over 38 million users as of a statement released in 2024. There's obviously a demand for the service, and to increase the number of users further, Nintendo could release GameCube games to give more to users who buy into it each year.

2 It makes sense

The service has other consoles