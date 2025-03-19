It’s 2025, nearly half a decade since Cyberpunk 2077 launched — and boy, what a launch it was. Despite seven years of development and multiple delays, CD Projekt Red’s magnum opus arrived riddled with bugs, jank, poor optimization, and an unfinished world. For many, myself included, it was unplayable, especially on last-gen consoles or even a 2070 Super on PC back in 2020.

But here’s the thing — CDPR refused to let Cyberpunk 2077 be brought down by one of gaming's biggest disasters. After eight major updates, countless minor ones, game-changing improvements, and an expansion that redefined expectations, Cyberpunk 2077 has finally become the game it was always meant to be. If you skipped it or dropped it back then, 2025 is the perfect time to jump back into Night City and experience the masterpiece that rose from the ashes.

5 Night City is more full of life than ever before

A living, breathing world