Key Takeaways Resizable BAR is a user-friendly feature that can enhance GPU performance by allowing for more efficient communication between the GPU and CPU.

Activating Resizable BAR can potentially lead to higher frame rates, smoother gameplay, and improved performance in graphics-intensive applications.

Resizable BAR is a cost-effective upgrade that comes at no additional cost, making it an attractive option for users looking to boost their system's performance without spending extra money.

Over the past few years, innovations like Resizable BAR have begun to capture the attention of enthusiasts and gamers alike. Both Nvidia and AMD have made Resizable BAR support available on their GPUs, promising noticeable performance improvements. But what exactly is Resizable BAR, and how can it impact your computing experience?

In essence, Resizable BAR, also known as Resizable Base Address Register, is a feature that enhances the communication between your graphics card memory and the CPU. Unlike traditional configurations where the CPU accesses GPU memory in small chunks of 256MB at a time, Resizable BAR enables the CPU to access the entire memory pool, potentially leading to improved performance. AMD has labeled the Resizable BAR feature as “Smart Access Memory (SAM)”, while Nvidia uses the traditional nomenclature.

1 Ease of use

Using Resizable BAR is very easy

One of the most appealing aspects of Resizable BAR is its simplicity. Enabling this feature doesn't require advanced technical knowledge or complex configurations. You don’t even have to download any extra software. With just a few adjustments in the BIOS/UEFI settings, users can potentially unlock performance benefits without the need for extensive tinkering. This ease of use makes Resizable BAR accessible to a broad audience, from casual users to seasoned enthusiasts.

2 Performance improvements

Boosting GPU-CPU communication for enhanced performance

Beyond its user-friendly nature, Resizable BAR has the potential to noticeably boost GPU performance. By allowing the CPU to access larger portions of the VRAM at once, data transfer between the GPU and CPU becomes more efficient. In practical terms, this can translate into higher frame rates, smoother gameplay, and reduced stuttering in graphics-intensive applications.

AMD claims a substantial up to 15% in FPS when Smart Access Memory is activated, and for Nvidia, the number is up to 12%. Although these numbers might be a bit optimistic, the average real-world improvement is also quite a welcome bonus. Sure, there are some games that suffer in terms of performance as well, but those cases are few and far between. For gamers, the promise of an enhanced gaming experience is reason enough to consider activating Resizable BAR.

3 Future potential

The game-changing effect of Resizable BAR

Source: MSI

As technology continues to advance, software developers are keen on harnessing the capabilities of cutting-edge hardware. Resizable BAR is one of those capabilities that's bound to get even better, presenting itself as a feature with untapped potential. GPU manufacturers and game developers are continuously working on optimizations to take advantage of Resizable BAR, and as the trend continues, users who have activated this feature will likely see even greater benefits over time. By turning on Resizable BAR now, you're essentially future-proofing your system and ensuring it remains relevant in the rapidly evolving landscape of PC gaming and performance computing.

4 It’s free

Getting something for free never hurts

In a world where hardware upgrades often come with a hefty price tag, Resizable BAR stands out as a cost-effective performance booster. Unlike purchasing a new graphics card or upgrading other components, activating Resizable BAR is essentially a free performance upgrade for users with compatible hardware. This affordability factor makes it an attractive proposition for those looking to squeeze more performance out of their existing systems without breaking the bank.

Final thoughts

The decision to activate Resizable BAR on your system is not just about keeping up with the latest trends; it's a great way to get more gaming performance out of your PC. The ease of use, potential performance improvements, future-proofing, and the fact that it comes at no additional cost make Resizable BAR a compelling feature to explore and enable.

As the technology landscape continues to evolve, embracing innovations like Resizable BAR ensures that your system remains at the forefront of performance, ready to tackle the demands of tomorrow's applications and games. So, why not take a few moments to access your BIOS settings and unlock the full potential of your hardware? The benefits await those who are willing to embrace the future of computing.