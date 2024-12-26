We're mere weeks away until CES 2025 is in full swing. If this is your first rodeo, CES is when big tech names come together under one roof and proceed to show off everything we have to look forward to in the coming year. It's not just small fry announcements, either; I'm talking real heavy hitters that will define how we work and play in the new year.

There will be a ton of new products hitting our eyeballs for the very first time, and there will be a ton of excitement over what the future holds. However, I feel that the show's real star will be Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090. So, here are some reasons why I feel it'll be the product people will remember when thinking about CES 2025.

3 It's going to be really powerful

Prepare to hear some big numbers

Close

If this is the first time you've heard of this GPU, the GeForce RTX 5090 is going to be the most powerful entry in the new RTX 5000 range, also known as "Blackwell." We'll likely see the whole range during CES 2025, but the RTX 5090 will be the one to capture headlines worldwide.

From our article on all the RTX 5000 series rumors so far, here's what we've heard about the RTX 5090 versus what we got with the 4090:

Specs RTX 5090 RTX 4090 Code-name GB202 AD102-300 Interface PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 Memory 32GB GDDR7 24GB GDDR6X CUDA cores 24,576 16,384 L2 cache 128MB 72MB Boost clock 2.9GHz 2.52GHz Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Memory bus width 512-bit 384-bit Memory bandwidth 1,536 GB/s 1,008 GB/s

From a glance, it's easy to see that the big numbers on the right become even bigger numbers on the left, and that's good enough for most people. However, if we dip into what those numbers mean, we're seeing a massive 32GB of VRAM on the 5090 with GDDR7 memory, which you don't usually see on consumer models. There's also 50% more memory bandwidth and CUDA cores than the 4090 version.

Related Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series: All of the rumors so far Interested in the new Blackwell GPUs? Here's everything you need to know about them

2 It's going to be really power-hungry

Those high specs need to be fed somehow

Of course, when there's a jump in hardware power, there's also an increase in electricity to keep it all running—that's pretty standard. The problem is that the rumors we've heard about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 have given us a pretty scary power demand.

Again, this is all rumor, and we don't have an official statement declaring how much juice this GPU needs. However, from what we've heard, this puppy will come with a 600W power requirement. That quote isn't the minimum recommended power rating for your PSU; that's the amount of power needed for just the GPU.

That much power has caused people to speculate about how the GPU will get its power. Some believe that it'll require two PCIe cables to power instead of just one. And I've seen a downright terrifying image of a supposed RTX 5090 leak where the back of the GPU has a mains lead port—you know, the one you usually connect a computer's PSU to.

When the RTX 5090 makes its debut during CES 2024, you bet I'm going to be hunting for a power port on that thing because I'm dying to know how Nvidia has worked out how to deliver 600W of power to this beast of a card.

1 It's going to be REALLY expensive

Prep your wallet for this one

Did you know that sometimes the only thing people take away from a device's announcement is how much it costs? When the PlayStation 3 was first announced, its $599 price tag became a meme. We then saw history repeat itself when the PS5 Pro sold for $699, with people focusing more on how much it cost than its specs. It's worth remembering that when a piece of tech comes out with a sky-high price, people remember that part more than what the device actually does. Just keep that in mind for now.

So yeah, the leaked price of an RTX 5090 PC came to $5999. Granted, it was an absolute monster of a PC, sporting 128GB of RAM, for instance. But still; you know, deep down, that the RTX 5090 is taking up a good portion of that gigantic price tag.

There's no dancing around it; it's gonna be pricey. It's powerful, it's a power hog, it's a gamer's dream, and Nvidia is going to make people pay through the nose for it. And during CES 2025, we're going to see just how high the company is going to ask people to jump.

CES 2025 is going to be very interesting

A lot gets announced at every CES event, but if you only have the time to keep tabs on one gadget, it's this one. Between the price, the power usage, and its inevitably eye-watering price, it'll definitely make waves once it's announced.