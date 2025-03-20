Despite the fact that Git is considered to be a developer-only tool, it has a lot of uses for non-developers too. It's also not just restricted to the likes of GitHub and GitLab, as you can run your own Git server through the likes of Gitea on your NAS. As for why you would, there are a few reasons to. Some are for developers, and some just make your life easier, especially when it comes to productivity thanks to version control.

4 Enhanced security, privacy, and code ownership

You own everything

First and foremost, as is the case with anything you self-host, you control it. The data is yours, and you decide what to do with it. A company can't process your data for marketing purposes, and your data is only at risk if you insecurely store it. That might seem like a lot of pressure, but for anyone who's up to the task, it can be an educational project with massive benefits at the end of it.

Especially for developers, trusting platforms like GitHub can be difficult. GitHub's Copilot (an AI-powered pair programmer) was trained on public repositories on the platform, which led some developers to leave the platform following its announcement. While the company maintains that it was only trained on those public repositories, some developers no longer trust it.

If you have concerns about GitHub training its models on your private repositories in the future, or you simply don't want to use the company's services anymore, then self-hosting your own Git server is a great way to continue using version control in your projects.

3 Track changes as you make them

You can go back to older versions with ease

While developers are used to using Git so that they can keep on top of their code changes and revert changes if they need to, the same concept can be applied to anything you work on that might take time. For local documents, as an example, you can use version control systems like Git to keep on top of the changes you make.

This can be great if you want to go back to an older version of a document, especially if you're working in something that doesn't keep previous versions. Even for an Obsidian Vault, you can track changes as you make them so you can go back to older versions of your notes. And, if your notes are sensitive, you don't need to worry about them being stored somewhere in the cloud. You control your data.

This can be useful for all kinds of projects. From video editing projects, music production projects, to documents, Git is a great way to keep on top of changes and track them, giving you the ability to revert to an older version if you need to.

2 Integrate with your existing services

Obsidian with Nextcloud is a great example