TeamViewer has long been a dominant player in the remote desktop software space. However, the company has kept increasing the price, so it is no longer a viable option for many. To fill in the gap, a new challenger has emerged, offering a compelling blend of features, security, and affordability: RustDesk. This open-source solution is rapidly gaining popularity as a powerful and versatile TeamViewer alternative.

Whether you are a business professional, IT administrator, or simply a normal techie seeking to access your parents’ computer for troubleshooting from afar, RustDesk can be a compelling choice. In this post, I will explore the key features that set RustDesk apart and demonstrate why it might be the perfect alternative to TeamViewer.

7 Cross-platform availability

Let’s start with the obvious strength of RustDesk – cross-platform availability. Unlike some of the TeamViewer alternatives, RustDesk isn’t limited to major desktop platforms like Windows and Mac. It is accessible on Linux, iOS, and Android, too. You can connect to virtually any device, regardless of its operating system. Such a diverse availability removes barriers and provides a truly universal remote access solution.

6 Open-source nature and customization

Source: RustDesk

RustDesk’s open-source approach allows for community transparency, ensuring greater security and trustworthiness compared to closed-source alternatives like TeamViewer. The software’s source code is open for anyone to inspect, audit, and verify. Whether you are a security researcher or a developer, you can identify and address potential vulnerabilities.

You also personalize the RustDesk client with your name, icon, and logo, plus pick from over 90 advanced configuration options to meet your specific needs. You can even host the web client on your server with a custom domain name, making remote access a breeze (more on that later).

Simply put, you have the freedom to modify the source code to suit your needs. This level of customization is simply impossible with solutions like TeamViewer.

5 End-to-End Encryption (E2EE)

Source: RustDesk

Support for end-to-end encryption ensures your data remains private and confidential during active remote sessions. It’s a core feature of RustDesk and a significant advantage over TeamViewer, which has a more complex security model.

With E2EE, your data is encrypted on your device, and only the intended recipient’s device has the key to decrypt the data. This ensures that no one else, not even the server enabling the connection, can access the information. It provides a vital layer of security, ensuring that your critical remote access sessions remain private, confidential, and protected from unauthorized access.

4 Self-hosting options

Source: RustDesk

This is another critical privacy aspect of RustDesk over other TeamViewer alternatives. Instead of relying on RustDesk’s public server, you can choose to set up your own server on a computer that only you control. When you self-host, your remote connections are established directly between your devices, bypassing any third-party servers.

It enhances privacy, improves security, increases reliability, and even opens up a host of customization options with authentication methods, access controls, and network configurations. On top of these benefits, RustDesk makes self-hosting surprisingly easy. The company provides detailed documentation and a guide for setting up your own server on various platforms.

3 Free for personal and commercial use

RustDesk has a generous licensing model that sets it apart from competitors like TeamViewer. Whether you are a student, freelancer, or a small business owner, RustDesk’s free plan eliminates any financial hurdles. Also, it doesn’t require self-hosting by default. You can always connect to its free public server and get the job done in no time.

2 Packed with useful features

Source: RustDesk

RustDesk is more than just a basic remote desktop tool. It is packed with a variety of features to take your remote desktop experience to the next level. It supports fast and secure file transfers with drag-and-drop conveniences, offers an integrated file manager to browse and manage files, and supports remote printing, multi-monitor setup, and even session recording.

The latter is quite handy when you want to record your remote sessions for training, troubleshooting, and documentation purposes. Its focus on functionality, together with its open-source nature and free licensing, makes it a robust and flexible alternative to TeamViewer.

1 Ease of use and active development

Source: RustDesk

Unlike some of its rivals, RustDesk UI is quite sorted and easy to navigate. Also, the experience remains consistent overall across platforms. The software also receives regular updates with new features, performance improvements, and bug fixes. Its vibrant community actively contributes to its development, ensuring that the software evolves to meet the needs of its users.

Simplify remote work with RustDesk

RustDesk is a feature-rich platform which not only rivals TeamViewer but also surpasses it in key areas. It strikes an ideal balance between features, security, and flexibility – all within an open-source framework. It’s not perfect, though. Although easy to use, the UI still feels unpolished and less intuitive compared to TeamViewer and AnyDesk. Also, the mobile versions lack some of the features available in the desktop app.

If these are deal-breakers for you, check out our separate post to learn about more of the top remote desktop tools for your team.