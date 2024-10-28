In the ever-changing world of tech, those big, bulky desktops that used to rule our offices are slowly fading away. As tech gets smaller and better, it’s time to think about what we really need in a computer. Meet the single-board computer (SBC)—a tiny, inexpensive, and surprisingly powerful device that’s been getting a lot of attention lately.

Suppose you’re thinking about downsizing your computer without losing any of your functionality, or are curious about living a simpler, less tech-reliant life. In that case, this might be just what you’re looking for. Let’s dive into seven reasons why an SBC can do everything a desktop can and more.

7 SBCs make sense for environmental considerations

Less material use, less energy consumption, and lower carbon emissions

Going green with an SBC isn’t just good for you, it’s also good for the planet. Traditional desktops can be huge energy wasters, guzzling up electricity and spewing out carbon emissions. But SBCs are much more energy-efficient, conserving power instead of wasting it.

This means you’ll save money on your energy bill while reducing your carbon footprint—a small step that adds up to significant savings over time. They can also use a variety of power sources, including portable battery packs and even solar panels.

Regarding materials, desktop computers use a lot of plastics, metals, and electronic components. These things can be bad for the environment when they’re made and when they’re thrown away. SBCs are different. They're made with fewer materials, so they produce less waste. If you hope to be kinder to the environment, an SBC is an intelligent way to use technology without hurting the planet.

6 Availability and global supply

SBCs are often less affected by supply chain issues

One of the notable advantages of SBCs is their extensive global availability and consistent supply. In contrast, traditional desktop components are susceptible to shortages and fluctuating prices, as the recent graphics card shortage exemplifies. SBCs, on the other hand, are typically manufactured in large quantities and benefit from streamlined production processes, reducing the likelihood of encountering “out of stock” notices during purchase.

The standardized nature of many SBC models further simplifies the process. With a few well-established brands and configurations, you can avoid the complexities of navigating a wide range of options. This enhances the ease of acquisition and ensures consistency, which is beneficial for software compatibility and updates. SBCs provide access to a community of resources, tutorials, and support, regardless of your location.

In a world that is becoming increasingly interconnected but still faces disparities in technology access, the global availability of SBCs represents a significant advancement. They facilitate education, innovation, and connectivity in regions where traditional desktops are either prohibitively expensive or unavailable. Whether in a metropolitan center or a remote location, SBCs contribute to making the digital world more accessible to a broader audience.

5 Better modularity and scalability

The growing variety of accessories offers many options to customize your SBC

Single-board computers (SBCs) have revolutionized computing by offering unparalleled flexibility and expandability. Unlike traditional desktops with fixed configurations, SBCs serve as customizable platforms that can be tailored to specific needs. You can easily expand storage capacity by adding modules or connecting peripherals via USB or GPIO pins. This versatility enables SBCs to provide a personal computing laboratory experience.

Furthermore, SBCs can be stacked to create clusters, allowing multiple units to handle demanding tasks simultaneously. Whether setting up a mini-server farm, experimenting with parallel computing, or managing complex simulations, stacking SBCs provides the necessary power and affordability. Their adaptability makes them the ideal choice for organizations seeking flexibility and scalability.

4 SBCs offer unparalleled educational value

They offer a cost-effective way to learn to code or build electronics

Image Credit: Shenzhen Xunlong Software

SBCs can do so much more than fit in your pocket. They’re compact portals to the world of programming, electronics, and hardware. Whether you’re a student, an educator, or just someone who loves tinkering, SBCs are the perfect way to get started.

With SBCs, you can learn how to code, build your own gadgets, and even set up your own mini server. You can quickly and inexpensively make your own personal lab to experiment and learn at your own pace.

SBCs also help make learning hands-on. Instead of just reading about how software and hardware work together, you can code for physical components like LEDs, sensors, and motors. Even better, the more you work with SBCs, the better you’ll become at coding and problem-solving.

Schools are realizing that SBCs are a great way to teach kids critical thinking and problem-solving skills. By doing practical projects, kids learn not just about theory but also about how to apply it in the real world. That’s something that traditional desktops don’t quite offer.

3 Open-source software compatibility

Benefit from a vibrant, experienced, reliable community of software developers

Single-board computers are all about the open-source movement. They run on open-source operating systems like Linux, so you can customize your computing experience without spending on expensive software.

Open-source software is supported by a global community of developers who work together to share their knowledge. This collaborative effort means SBCs get regular updates, security patches, and improved applications. You can find all sorts of productivity tools, creative software, and programming environments.

But open-source isn’t just about saving money. It’s also about empowering users and encouraging learning and innovation. You can contribute and modify software to suit your needs by understanding how these systems work. SBCs offer a refreshing alternative, giving you back control of your computing experience.

2 Compact size and portability

Easily fit your SBC into tiny desk spaces or take it on the go

SBCs are diminutive but still powerful computers that fit in your pocket. They’re much smaller than regular desktop towers, so you can take them anywhere. This makes them perfect for people who need to work on the go, like digital nomads, students, and professionals.

Setting up an SBC is a breeze. Just plug in a screen and your other peripherals, and you’re good to go. They’re so easy to set up and build-out that you can even use them for everyday tasks like watching movies or playing games.

Lightweight SBCs are great for projects that you need to move around with. You can use them as portable media centers, retro gaming consoles, or even field data collectors. They’re so tiny and portable that you can take them anywhere. Traditional desktops can’t do that, so SBCs give you the freedom to compute without any physical limitations.

1 Good performance for everyday computing

Increasingly capable of tackling more resource-intensive computing workloads

Don't be fooled by the SBC’s small size; it can pack a surprisingly capable punch when it comes to everyday computing tasks. For activities like web browsing, checking emails, streaming videos, and even light office work, SBCs easily handle the load. Modern SBCs come equipped with multi-core processors and enough RAM to ensure smooth performance for your routine tasks.

If you're someone who doesn't require heavy-duty computing power for things like high-end gaming or complex video editing, an SBC can more than meet your needs. Applications like word processors, spreadsheets, and presentation software run efficiently, allowing you to work productively without the overhead of unnecessary hardware. Plus, with support for high-definition video playback, your media consumption won't miss a beat.

Capable of meeting most general computing needs

In essence, SBCs offer a streamlined computing experience that perfectly meets the demands of everyday use. You’re getting just the right amount of power without excess, simplifying your setup and enhancing efficiency. It's a testament to how far technology has come that such a compact device can comfortably serve as your daily driver.