Joplin is a popular note-taking app known for its open-source nature and wide range of features. Many people use it to store various data, from short to-do lists to big research projects. While Joplin offers many ways to sync data, some prefer complete control by setting up their own Joplin server.

Setting up Joplin on a Raspberry Pi is a great idea. It lets you create a reliable and affordable server right at home without needing any special hardware. There are several benefits to self-hosting your own Joplin server instead of using Joplin Cloud to store and synchronize your notes.

9 Grow your expertise with self-hosting

Learn new skills by managing a Raspberry Pi Joplin server

Hosting Joplin on your Raspberry Pi is a fantastic way to learn about Linux, Docker (if you want to use containers), and basic network administration. You’ll get to see how web servers work, manage system updates, and set up data backups in a real-world setting. This hands-on experience will give you valuable skills that you can use in the future.

Working with a home server also helps you learn how to troubleshoot and solve problems. You might encounter permission problems, networking difficulties, or security challenges. By fixing these problems, you’ll learn more and feel more confident handling similar issues on other projects.

If you’re looking for a new hobby or a way to learn something new, this project is perfect for you. It’s an ongoing way to improve your skills and keep your mind sharp with new challenges.

8 Maintain a low-profile server at home

Enjoy silent operation without sacrificing essential hosting features