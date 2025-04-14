I’ve tried just about every project management tool out there: Trello, Asana, ClickUp, Notion, you name it. Most are powerful, but there’s always a catch. They’re either bloated with too many features or missing just enough to leave you wanting more. And then there’s the issue of data privacy, handing over all your sensitive project info to a third-party cloud? Not ideal. Especially for someone like me, who is otherwise deeply entrenched in the self-hosting ecosystem.

That’s why I’ve been searching for a self-hosted solution that’s focused, fast, and fully under my control. I recently discovered Eigenfocus, and it’s quickly become my go-to for managing solo and team projects. It strikes a rare balance, elegant but not oversimplified, powerful yet not overwhelming. It’s now central to my productivity setup, and it might just be the missing piece in yours, too.

4 It nails the essentials, without the bloat

Everything you need, nothing you don't