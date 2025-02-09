Self-hosting, which involves hosting your own servers instead of relying on the cloud of a service provider, seems to be growing in popularity once again. Once considered a niche hobby, services that allow you to host your own software seem to be getting more attention than ever. While it takes some technical know-how to self-host software on your own private servers, there are plenty of resources online to help you start your self-hosting journey, including subreddits and YouTube tutorials.

But why are so many people turning to self-hosting? Here's a look at some of the factors contributing to its popularity.

5 Wider access to server technology

It doesn't take much to set up a small server anymore