If you're new to DNS, the easiest way to understand it is to compare it to a phone book. DNS is the phone book of the internet, except we don’t get to choose what number gets listed. Most of us let our ISPs or big-name providers like Google or Cloudflare handle our DNS queries without a second thought. While this works great for the most part, there are certain situations where you might want more control. I know I did. So I decided to run my own custom DNS server, right from home, using my Synology NAS.

Here’s why I made the switch and how it’s helped me. Whether you’re a hobbyist, a privacy-conscious user, or someone running a home lab or small business, these reasons might just resonate.

4 Custom domains and smarter local networking

Turning my home lab into a private internet