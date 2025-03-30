Taking screenshots on Windows 11 is something we're all used to doing, and the built-in Snipping Tool generally does the job pretty well. It even supports screen recording now, so it's a fairly solid offering.

But what if you wanted something better? You may have heard of ShareX before, but if you haven't, it's an alternative screenshot tool for Windows, and it's the one you should be using if you want the most features. Here are a few features that should make you consider using ShareX for all your screenshot needs.

5 Precise capture

Screenshot things perfectly

The first and potentially smallest reason here is just how easy ShareX makes it to capture perfect screenshots. When you begin your selection, you'll see a very zoomed in view around your cursor so you can see down to the exact pixel what you're selecting. If you want to have perfect screenshots without wasting time cropping them after the fact, this really does make it a lot easier to do so.

Of course, ShareX can also automatically capture a specific window, so if that's your goal, you don't have to manually measure anything. It just makes it that much easier to capture more unusual regions and shapes.

4 Multi-region captures

Everything you need, nothing you don't