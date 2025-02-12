The laptop market is riddled with compromises, even if you look at the

out there. You either get athat's easy to take anywhere, or a powerfulthat's much harder to carry around. As a solution, the market has come up with external GPUs, which can give you the power of a gaming laptop on demand.

You may not have heard a lot about external GPUs, but if you haven't considered one before, there are a few good reasons why you might want think about it. Here are just a few of them.

Related We tested gaming handhelds with external GPUs — here’s how it went Most gaming handhelds have external GPU options, but how much of a difference do they really make?

4 Turn any laptop into a gaming machine

You don't need a bulky laptop

Right off the bat, the obvious advantage with an external GPU is that you get a lot more processing power than what your laptop can likely deliver. Most laptops ahve relatively weak integrated GPUs that arenät ideal for gaming, especially at higher resolutions, and an external GPU gives you that power in an instant.

While external GPUs do require Thunderbolt 4 or USB4 support, these ports are becoming more and more common, which means that a lot of laptops on the market today do offer support for external GPUs to some extent. Even if you already have a gaming laptop, the GPU inside it may age quicker than the rest of the components, so an external GPU can extend its longevity.

Related 4 devices that’ll benefit the most if external GPUs make a comeback External GPUs may be a dying technology, but they serve as amazing companions for these four devices

3 It adds a lot of versatility

Power when you need it, portability when you don't