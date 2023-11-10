Apple is steadily making improvements with its Apple Silicon chips, and it just unveiled its newest series of M3 systems-on-a-chip. The base M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips all made their way into new MacBooks Pro and the iMac last week. These computers look like great Macs, and we'll have full reviews coming soon. With that in mind, you might be wondering whether an upgrade to the M3 family of chips is worthwhile. That depends on what you use your computer for, and we've rounded up a few reasons why you should (or shouldn't) upgrade to a new M3 Mac.

1 Intel users should upgrade to M3

You'll be blown away by the quickness of Apple Silicon

There are still plenty of users still rocking Intel machines, and Apple knows this. It referenced Intel in its product launch keynote numerous times, as Apple hopes M3 will be the chipset that convinces Intel users to finally upgrade. If you're still using a system with an Intel processor inside, Apple is right, it's time for an upgrade. Aside from the raw performance gains, there's a handful of other reasons why you might want to upgrade to an M3 computer. As far as the hardware goes, the designs, displays, and port selection have all been overhauled on the MacBook Pro and iMac since the Apple Silicon era began. Plus, quality-of-life improvements like quick sleep/wake times and quiet fan noises will be stunning to longtime Intel users.

2 Apple Silicon users shouldn't upgrade to M3

The year-over-year gains aren't big enough for most people

With that said, people who are already daily driving Macs with Apple Silicon probably don't need to upgrade. Apple is only achieving about 15% performance gains year over year, which is nothing compared to the jump from Intel to Apple Silicon. Sure, the new M3 Macs might perform better in benchmarks than older M1- or M2-series processors. However, I'd venture to say that most current Apple Silicon users probably aren't reaching the limits of their M1- or M2-equipped machines yet. It's worth asking yourself whether you really need the increased performance with M3, especially since it is only marginally better than M1 and M2.

3 Gamers should upgrade to M3

Hardware-accelerated ray tracing and improved graphical performance will win you over

Now, that equation does change a bit if you use your Mac for tasks like gaming or graphics-heavy workflows. Apple has optimized the M3 lineup for these types of work, and notably has included hardware-accelerated ray tracing to this chipset. There are also more (and more powerful) graphical processing cores than ever available on M1 or M2 systems. Of course, people don't typically buy Macs for gaming. However, there has never been a better time to use Macs for gaming due to the additions of the Game Porting Toolkit and Game Mode on macOS Sonoma. So, if you are planning to use a Mac for gaming or video processing, the upgrade to M3 might be worth it.

4 Some casual users shouldn't upgrade to M3

Or at least not until an M3 MacBook Air or Mac Mini debuts

Though Apple debuted three new M3-series processors, it didn't bring the base M3 chip to all its computers. Specifically, the M2 MacBook Air and M2 Mac mini have been great low-end Macs for casual users. If you're just planning to use your Mac for casual productivity work or light web browsing, you don't need the M3 MacBook Pro. An M2 MacBook Air or Mac mini would probably be enough for your needs, or you could always wait until these devices eventually get refreshed with a newer chip. A big exception here is if you are looking for an all-in-one desktop computer. In that case, the M3 iMac is a great buy.

Other things to consider

There are a few other things to keep in mind when deciding whether to upgrade to M3 or stick with your current computer. People who need more performance — like needing to jump from the base M1 chip to the M3 Max chip — won't be disappointed. There's also the fact that Apple's M3 Pro has actually lost performance cores when compared to M2 Pro, which is something to consider. In all, M3 Macs are great computers with a lot of power. The question is whether you really need that power or not.