The Raspberry Pi is a powerful and inexpensive device that can do much more than act as your media server or retro gaming emulator. One of the best ways to use it is to turn it into a DNS server. This not only makes your network faster and more private, but also gives you a sense of empowerment and control. You can set it up in a flash and block ads, keep your DNS queries safe, and even set up parental controls for your whole network.

If you’re on the fence about doing this, here are some reasons why running a DNS server on your Raspberry Pi is a great idea. It’s a small change that can make a big difference to your home network.

7 Low power consumption and cost efficiency

Run a DNS server with minimal power and cost