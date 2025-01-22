The Windows File Explorer is an iconic part of that operating system, and it's been around for a very long time. However, it's far from perfect, and many power users have found that turning to third-party solutions is a better option.

One of those third-party options is Directory Opus, which I always see mentioned in the comments whenever I talk about replacing the File Explorer. So, why is it so highly recommended? Let's break down everything that makes Directory Opus great and why you should be using it.

6 Dual-pane interface

Get things done faster

One of the big selling points of Directory Opus is the ability to browse multiple folders at the same time with ease, and it's all thanks to the dual-pane view. Directory Opus lets you see two of your folders side-by-side at any time, which makes file management easier than ever. Not only can you simply copy and paste files from one place to the other, but Directory Opus also gives you dedicated buttons for actions that involve the two tabs, so you can do things even more quickly.

Each pane is also highlighted in red or blue to indicate which one is the active pane and which one is in the background, so you can rest assured your keyboard commands are doing what you expect. What's more, each pane in Directory Opus also supports tabbed-based navigation for each of the panes, so you can manage that many more folders with ease. File management can be sped up very significantly by having quick access to the files and folders you need most frequently.

5 Better performance

It's not afraid to use your CPU

An interesting thing about the File Explorer in Windows 11 is that it seems like Microsoft is afraid to let it use your system's resources, sop performance is always going to be limited to a certain extent when it comes to loading folders and files. Directory Opus, on the other hand, isn't afraid to push CPU usage to get you the best performance possible.

The program supports multi-threaded processing and runs natively on 64-bit processors, so everything loads instantly and you don't have to wait around for it. Doing things as fast as possible is the goal, and Directory Opus delivers.

4 It's highly customizable

Do anything you want