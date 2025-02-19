There are many aspects of Windows 11 that draw the ire of its users for one reason or another. Whether it's the forceful push to sell you on other Microsoft products, lack of customization options out of the box, or some of the privacy-invasive features, there's quite a bit users don't like. One of those problems is the fact that you need to use a Microsoft account when setting up Windows 11, a requirement that has only become more strict as time goes on.

And yes, to be clear, I agree that being forced to use a Microsoft account on Windows 11 is not something I want. But there are also a few reason why you probably should use a Microsoft account on Windows 11, even if you don't like the idea at first. Let's take a look.

Related Windows local accounts are the bugbear that Microsoft can't get rid of While Microsoft wants every Windows user to make an online account, it's a bitter pill to swallow for some.

5 Buy apps and movies from the Microsoft Store

You need an account to spend money