As gaming has become more and popular, sharing your love for gaming through streaming has also become a popular hobby and even a job for a lot of people. There's a good chance you're thinking about doing the same thing, and if that's the case, you should know that the best option for getting started with streaming is to use OBS, otherwise known as Open Broadcaster Software.

Don't get me wrong, there are plenty of great tools for game recording and streaming, but OBS is arguably the most popular, and there's a good reason for that. It's arguably the best option, and here are just a few reasons why I recommend it whether you're just starting to stream or you're a veteran.

5 It's free and open source

Community efforts are great to see

Most streaming software today is free for the most part (some may have premium versions), but what's really great about OBS is that not only is it free, but it's also open-source. The project is developed and maintained by a huge community of enthusiasts, who understand the needs and wants of streamers. It's not trying to shoehorn any useless features to get you to pay for it or anything.

What's more, being community-developed means you can contribute your own solutions if you're more technically-inclined. Even the greatest piece of software can always improve, and your contributions will be welcome. As a final bonus, being open-source means you can go in yourself and see what's in the code so you know there's nothing fishy going on with the program. Transparency is always good.

4 It's easy to set up

No fuss, no frills

I've tried a lot of game streaming and recording software assume the user doesn't really know where to start and add all kinds of things to make it "easier" to get up and running. But personally, I always felt like alternatives such as Streamlabs OBS (which is based on the same code) end up creating more hurdles to getting started.

When I started streaming, I just wanted to have my game taking up the entire space and my webcam down in the corner. I didn't want any fancy layouts that require this or that plug-in or anything. OBS makes that the easiest, while some other alternatives feel like they try too hard. You can achieve the same things in OBS that any other product can do (and likely even more), but those things aren't made more prominent than they need to be.

3 It's super versatile

Create as many scenes as you need, and switch between them