Microsoft has long reigned supreme in the work space with its Office suite of apps, but the reality is most people don't want to pay for Microsoft 365 or the Office apps in the first place. As a result, Google Docs is arguably the most popular alternative, offering all the features you could want in an online version that works entirely free of charge.

But Microsoft isn't oblivious to this, and it too offers a free online version of its apps. While you see a lot more people using Google's offering, Microsoft's online apps have some notable advantages, and I'd argue you're better off using them instead. Here are a few reasons why.

5 Dark mode

Of course I had to mention it

Close

It wouldn't be an article on the internet without someone talking about how good dark mode is, and indeed, I have to mention this. Google's productivity apps on the web (whether it's Docs, Sheets, or Slides) don't support dark mode, so if you're working in a low-light environment, you'd best be ready for your eyes to hurt.

Microsoft isn't that much better here considering Excel and PowerPoint also don't have a dark mode for their web versions, but at least Word does have it, and it applies to the entire UI and pages on your document, so it's much easier on your eyes. And at least we know Microsoft has dark mode in the desktop versions of all these apps for Windows 11 and macOS, so hopefully the web apps will follow suit soon.

4 Familiarity with the desktop Office apps

Microsoft wins by default