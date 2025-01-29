Windows 11 customization tools are some of the coolest pieces of software out there, and while I love many of them, I've recently found myself checking out

a lot. This is a free customization tool, and it's a very capable one at that, so it's something I highly recommend people try out.

Start11 is another popular Windows customization tool that I really like, but for this article, I wanted to highlight why Windhawk may be a better option for you. So here are a few reasons you might want to go with Windhawk instead.

4 It's free

That price is hard to beat

Start11 isn't exactly an expensive piece of software, costing just $10 for a lifetime license, but when it comes to saving money, it's very hard to beat free software. Everything about Windhawk is free. Windhawk itself is just a platform for mods, and the mods are developed by the community at large, so it's a big collaborative effort that benefits everyone at no real cost.

Related Start11 v2 review: Making the Windows 11 Start menu actually useful With tons of configuration options for appearance and organization, Start11 makes the Start menu and taskbar so much richer

There aren't even any ads in the app. Windhawk is completely free, and as far as I can find, there's not even an option to donate to the project that's immediately visible. You can find a donation link on GitHub, but it's not nmentioned on the official website.

3 Community-led and open-source

From the community, for the community