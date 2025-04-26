Windows has been based around the NTFS file system for decades at this point, but outside of the Windows world, there have been a lot of developments with new file systems appearing here and there. And even in the Windows sphere, Microsoft has been cooking up ReFS for some time.

In many ways, these file systems can be preferable to NTFS, but the problem is, they don't all play nice with Windows 11, at least not yet. Here are a few reasons why you might want to stick with NTFS for your Windows installs for now.

3 Stability issues

ZFS and Btrfs are not officially supported on Windows

ZFS and Btrfs are two file systems that have gained a bit of traction in the Linux world, and a few users have been tempted to use these file systems in dual-boot scenarios due to some of the advantages they have over NTFS. The problem is Microsoft doesn't seem interested in supporting these operating systems natively, and the implementations that exist are far from perfect. The ZFS and Btrfs drivers for Windows are not official, they're developed by the community, which means they don't have the resources to provide the full extent of support you'd expect.

Looking at Reddit, you'll see users reporting cases of frequent crashes with File Explorer and even some blue screens of death. The projects supporting these file systems on Windows are still actively worked on, but you're taking a big risk using these file systems with Windows in the long run.

2 Performance may not always be as good

NTFS is still the most optimized for Windows