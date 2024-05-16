Key Takeaways High-end graphics cards offer better performance and longevity compared to budget options.

Having a powerful GPU allows you to enjoy top-notch visuals, including features like ray tracing, without any compromises.

Investing in a high-end GPU now can future-proof your PC for upcoming demanding applications and games, saving you from frequent upgrades.

Choosing which graphics card to buy is one of the most difficult, yet crucial decisions you'll make while putting together a PC. There's no shortage of graphics cards on the market in 2024, and you're bound to find some reliable options for your build, regardless of whether you choose to go with Nvidia or AMD. What's difficult, however, is deciding how much to spend on a graphics card.

Considering how many budget graphics cards are available on the market in 2024, you might be tempted to spend less money on the GPU and ignore the high-end options. But below are a few reasons why you might want to avoid buying relatively low or mid-range options and pick a powerful and high-end graphics card for your PC.

5 You can have both resolution and frames

Why compromise and pick one when you can have both?

It is true that budget graphics cards on the market can run a lot of modern titles at playable frame rates even at high or max graphics settings, but they can't run them all, can they? Even if you do manage to run a demanding game like Cyberpunk 2077 on, say, an RX 7600, you're not going to be able to play the game the way it's meant to be played. You're always in an uphill battle against the games while using a less powerful GPU, trying to optimize and tweak settings to get the right frame rates. Take it from someone like me who has fought — and lost — various battles with low and mid-range graphics cards until I recently upgraded to one of the best GPUs out there.

It is true that the GPUs in the budget space have gotten better over the years with great features, but they're simply not cut from the same cloth as high-end graphics cards that can effortlessly handle all games without making you compromise on the resolution or visual fidelity. Being able to play games at 1080p or 1440p resolution with 60 or even 100fps is great, but the same game looks and feels better while rendering at 4K resolution with similar frame rates. It's a great upgrade provided you have an apetite for it.

4 Native resolution over DLSS or FSR

Upscalers are still not there yet

I'll start by saying that Nvidia's DLSS is far superior to AMD's FSR, even though the latter has its strengths, too. But truth be told, there are problems with both upscalers at the moment, and it mostly comes down to which one handles a particular game better. You may find Nvidia winning the battle most of the time, but it's not without its flaws either, as it ocassionally struggles with ghosting and flickering issues in many games. But regardless of how good they are now or how much they improve in the future, they will never be a true replacement for a game running flawlessly at native resolution.

I love what Nvidia and AMD are doing with DLSS and FSR, and there's also plenty to like about their frame-generation tech, but I'll always prefer playing a game at native resolution, and so should you. I only use upscalers when I'm trying to, say, max out Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K resolution, complete with path tracing and max graphics settings, and I typically keep them off otherwise.

3 Don't forget your GPU's VRAM

Important for both gaming and things like machine learning

Most budget graphics cards on the market that are worth buying come with 8GB of VRAM, if not less. While that may have been perfectly fine a couple of years ago, it's definitely not enough for a lot of games in 2024, especially if you're looking for an optimal gaming experience. It's also equally important to consider the future because, well, VRAM on GPUs can't be upgraded, and it's safe to say that newer games and applications will use more of it.

You'll also want a GPU with a hefty amount of VRAM for AI and machine learning applications, so you can get more data into the active memory and save time while training to improve efficiency. That's precisely why we have relatively powerful graphics cards like the RTX 4070 Ti Super and the RTX 4090 populating the list of the best graphics cards for deep learning use. The same is true for things like content creation and other GPU-centric tasks, too.

That being said, there's more to a GPU than just VRAM, so you shouldn't blindly chase the one with the most memory. The amount of VRAM and a GPU's performance go hand-in-hand, and it's more about how much VRAM your GPU will need at its full capacity versus how much memory it actually has. An RTX 3060 GPU with 12GB is just as bad as an RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB VRAM. I say that because 12GB is simply too much VRAM for an RTX 3060, whereas 8GB is quite less for an RTX 3070.

2 A high-end GPU will last you longer

Consider future proofing your PC

While we're discussing how future games and apps will probably need more VRAM, I believe it's a good time to touch upon the topic of longevity of your graphics card, too. Future proofing is definitely a thing to consider while building a PC, and I highly recommend putting together a computer that'll serve you well for a few years at a stretch without having to upgrade. A high-end GPU may cost you more money now, but it'll also buy you several years compared to a cheaper option. Not to mention, it'll probably fetch you more money down the line in a few years compared to a budget GPU when you decide to sell it.

Just to put things into perspective, an RTX 4060 or something like an RX 7600 is not going to be as performant or relevant as something like an RTX 4080 Super or, say, a Radeon RX 7900 XT. In fact, I have both an RTX 2060 and an RTX 2080 Super from a few years ago, and I can confirm that the RTX 2080 Super, which was more expensive to procure at that time, can handle newer games better than the RTX 2060. I'll also get more money selling the RTX 2080 now if/when I choose to do so. It just goes to show how you may spend more money in the long run, trying to upgrade parts that you probably picked up for cheap.

1 You won't miss out on eye candy

Enjoy the best visuals with features like ray tracing

It goes without saying that a high-end graphics card will also let you experience all the modern games with the best graphical fidelity. There's a reason why most modern AAA titles list a high-end graphics card like an RTX 4080 Super under the "Recommended hardware" tab when you check the system requirements to run them at max graphics settings. Sure, you can play the same game with a relatively less powerful GPU, too, as long as you optimize it with lower graphics settings or resolution, but you won't get the same experience.

A powerful GPU will not only let you crank up the graphics settings inside a game without having to deal with upscaling technologies, but you'll also be able to take advantage of modern tech like ray tracing. Simply put, a high-end GPU will give you more eye candy, and there's no two ways about it. As somebody who has benchmarked a lot of GPUs over the years on various gaming monitors, I can tell you how much of a difference a high-end GPU makes when it comes to the overall gaming experience.

Notably, a high-end graphics card is also more likely to have better components in it compared to a budget option. That's an equally important point to consider, because the last thing you want is a graphics card that makes a lot of noise while operating at full speed, or overheats and throttles under pressure.

Pay now, or pay later to upgrade

Looking at how applications and games have evolved over the years, it is safe to say that they're only going to get more demanding in the future. A high-end graphics card will keep you well-equipped to handle what's to come versus a budget offering that may struggle to keep up and make you upgrade more frequently. Yes, there are plenty of use-cases for which you don't even need a dedicated graphics card, but it's definitely not a PC component to skimp on, especially if you play games, edit videos to create content, or deal with AI and machine learning applications.