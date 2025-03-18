Stardew Valley has gained a massive following over the years since it was released. Many swear up and down that it is one of the best games ever created. While there is hyperbole there, it is not far-fetched to say that Stardew Valley is one of the best cozy games ever created and shares that title alongside other greats such as Disney Dreamlight Valley, Animal Crossing, and Harvest Moon. With that being said, we have come up with several reasons as to why Stardew Valley deserves to be crowned the best cozy game.

4 Tons of relatable characters

Everyone needs somebody they can relate to