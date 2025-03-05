When it comes to Windows customization, the Start menu is one of the most popular elements to modify, especially because Microsoft keeps changing it, and not always for the better. To that end, Start11 is one of the most popular options out there, but another great Start menu customization tool is StartAllBack.

While there are pros and cons to both of these apps, I wanted to highlight some of the reasons you might want to use StartAllBack instead of Start11 on your Windows 11 PC.

4 It's cheaper

Half the price is a pretty good deal

First off, StartAllBack is a cheaper offering than Start11, so that alone might make it more appealing to some people. While Start11 costs $10, StartAllBack can be yours for just $5 for a single PC, with multi-PC licenses bringing the price down even more so. A license for two PCs costs $9, and for three PCs, you'll pay just $12.

StartAllBack also has a more generous trial period of 100 days, so you have more time to determine if the app is worth buying. It's a good deal overall.

3 It looks great

Super-smooth animations and a modern look