When the Steam Deck was announced in 2021, it generated a lot of buzz as a more PC gamer-friendly follow-up to the handheld hit of the pandemic, the Nintendo Switch. The Steam Deck officially launched in 2022 and received a screen bump to OLED in 2023 with some minor internal improvements, though no performance upgrade to the CPU or GPU.

Since then, handhelds like the MSI Claw and the ASUS ROG have expanded the handheld PC market, and some gamers who otherwise didn't own gaming PCs have begun to use external monitors and peripherals to turn these handhelds into gaming PC replacements. While we await the second generation of Valve's gaming handheld, which may or may not come, we're breaking down why the Steam Deck is not a good replacement for a dedicated gaming PC.

Related Steam Deck OLED review: More than just a screen upgrade The Steam Deck OLED dropped by surprise recently, and it's a fantastic handheld that's more than just a screen upgrade.

4 Display output limitations

Even a 1080p display would require sacrifices.