Recording gameplay has never been easier. Gone are the days of requiring capture cards, paid software, and top of the line hardware. Game capture software has become efficient, ubiquitous, and feature-rich. Steam’s new integrated game recording is no exception; it may even be the best choice for you. Here are 5 reasons why Steam Game Recording is worth a look over the other options out there.

7 Game-specific settings

Each game is different

Steam's integrated game capture functions a bit differently from conventional recording software. It's the same as far as the fact that it saves a consistent buffer of gameplay that you can set to your desired duration. How it handles that buffer is where we depart from conventional functionality. Steam will save your selected duration of recording onto your drive, so even if you don't hit the keyboard shortcut to save a clip, you can go back and view as much gameplay as your buffer will cover.

This can be as much or as little as you wish, and you can set these settings per-game. For instance, if I'm playing Counter-Strike 2, I might want to watch the last 2 matches I played, so I set the buffer to 120 minutes. You can even set it to just record indefinitely, as long as you have drive space. Quality can also be controlled on a per-game basis. A 2D title like Balatro probably doesn't require the highest quality recording, so you could choose a lower quality approach.

Related 10 amazing games you can play with a modest GPU Some of the greatest PC games from the recent past can be played on a low-end graphics card

6 Lightweight

The effect on performance is minimal

One of the best things about Steam's integrated game recording is how light it is. You're already running the Steam overlay while gaming anyway. In my experience, there was no discernable effect on performance, even in heavier titles. My other preferred method of replay buffer game recording, OBS, also functions well, but can sometimes experience some performance issues if features like the preview window are used. No additional applications being run means very little additional performance overhead.

Related 6 of the best upgrades to boost your PC's performance Upgrading your PC doesn't need to be hard, and the performance gains can help give your PC a new lease on life

5 Great settings for quality control

Fits most use cases

Close

Some recording software, such as the aforementioned OBS, offer a ton of very advanced settings to tune your recording quality. For most users, this is completely overkill, and I think the Steam solution strikes a great balance. If you're trying to conserve some space on your drive, the lower options provide enough compression to save a good chunk of gameplay at a time. At the higher end of the quality spectrum, I found the compression to be noticeable, but not enough to make it a problem.

Related How I turned OBS into a ShadowPlay replacement OBS is a popular streaming and recording tool, but you can turn it into a very competent Nvidia ShadowPlay replacement... on any hardware.

4 Game integration

Any developer can integrate it into their game

There's nothing worse than forgetting to clip an incredible in-game moment. If the developer has integrated it, Steam will automatically mark notable gameplay moments during recording. This isn't a new innovation by any stretch, but Steam enabling developers to integrate in-game events for easy clipping later is awesome, and will help users find and share clip-worthy moments sooner.

Related How to see FPS in your games It's useful to monitor frame rates to see how well a game is running on your hardware

3 Easy sharing options

It is incredibly easy to share moments with others

Speaking of sharing clip-worthy moments, having your recordings integrated within Steam makes sharing them with others a breeze. During my playthrough of Red Dead Redemption 2, my protagonist met a very comical demise. I was able to clip it, get a sharable link, and share it with a friend via Steam chat, all within about 60 seconds.

Other options to share clips include exporting to an MP4 file, copying the MP4 to your clipboard for easy sharing, or even sending the clip to another device. This would be incredibly useful for something like the Steam Deck, and would allow you to easily save recordings to your PC without having to transfer them manually.

2 No watermarks

The most annoying part about most free recording software

Although it's a bit rare these days, watermarks on recording software are a bothersome distraction, especially if you plan to edit your clips together or use them for another purpose besides just sharing with friends. SteelSeries GG, Bandicam, and XSplit all have watermarks over any recording taken. Luckily, you can leave Steam off of this list, as it doesn't leave any kind of watermark on your recordings.

1 Controller shortcuts

No need to take your hands off your controller