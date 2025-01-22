All my gamer friends have been celebrating ever since Valve announced that they would allow users to install SteamOS on any gaming handheld out there. Understandably so, since SteamOS has a bunch of advantages that can change the world of PC gaming. From being lighter on the internals to allowing users to fire up a game via a custom launcher quickly, SteamOS has quickly established itself as the better alternative to unoptimized Windows 11 builds running on most handhelds on the market. It's also a big reason why the Steam Deck OLED is the best PC gaming handheld at the moment.

I dug up more about this and realized several parameters make SteamOS an excellent choice for most people. So, whether you have an existing handheld console that you want to extract the best performance out of, or you're in the market for a new one (Lenovo announced the first third-party gaming handheld running SteamOS at CES 2025), here's why you should opt for SteamOS over Windows 11. Spoiler alert - Windows is terrible at managing resources.

6 Better performance and thermals

SteamOS is more optimized

For those unaware, SteamOS is based on Linux. If you've ever used a Linux distribution on your PC, you know it runs much faster and smoother compared to Windows. The same applies to gaming handhelds as well. SteamOS runs way better on a handheld, and benchmark numbers as well as day-to-day performance prove it. A gaming handheld doesn't have top-of-the-line internals. Moreover, the components are all crammed into a small chassis. As a result of this, you ideally want the software to squeeze out every drop of performance from the CPU without wasting resources on unnecessary tasks.

Related 5 of the most underrated Linux distros As a distro hopper who loves experimenting with Linux, here are five distributions that deserve more love

Unfortunately, Windows 11 fails miserably at doing that. Inherently, there are so many background processes and tasks running in the background on Windows that consume resources. Owing to this, the same game may run smoother on SteamOS compared to Windows, since the former doesn't hog up resources. Since performance and thermals go hand in hand, handhelds running Valve's OS will also be more comfortable to hold for longer durations due to better thermal management. Controlled thermals also mean better sustained performance, which is a bonus for any gamer.

5 More options for tinkering

Better TDP controls

It's not just about the performance out of the box. Hardcore gamers and enthusiasts may want finer control over certain settings that determine the performance of the console. For example, varying TDP and limiting frame rates are quite common in the gaming community. Unfortunately, Windows 11 doesn't offer a native way to tweak these parameters. Of course, manufacturers generally bundle their first-party software to vary these settings, but they may not be as granular as one would like, mainly due to the nature of the OS itself.

Related 5 reasons I'm excited for SteamOS 3's beta release Valve is getting ready for mass adoption of SteamOS by other manufacturers, and it's got me all hyped up.

This is where SteamOS steps in with excellent built-in controls. It offers granular controls over TDP and frame rates on the fly. Moreover, you can even set per-app profiles where you choose certain values for specific games and then change them automatically when you launch a different game. This alone can be enough reason to use SteamOS for a lot of gamers out there. Customization is a vital aspect for enthusiasts and Microsoft needs to realize this soon.

4 Higher efficiency

Longer gaming sessions

Both the parameters mentioned above contribute to the efficiency of a computer. Whether it's a laptop or a handheld console, the performance, thermals, and the TDP determine how long the machine will last. Given that SteamOS offers smooth performance by not utilizing resources for random background tasks, it automatically means less energy is being consumed compared to the same task being done on a handheld running Windows. This is already a win.

Moreover, the CPU doesn't get taxed as much, resulting in better thermals. Less overheating also means the battery lasts longer. Finally, allowing users to set required TDP levels and frame rates also plays a major role in determining the endurance of a computer. You can set lower TDP levels for less-demanding games and also limit the frame rates for games that don't require the extra smoothness. All of these factors combined result in SteamOS outputting better battery life compared to Windows handhelds.

3 Gaming-oriented UI

Launch games in a jiffy

Source: Valve

Windows is an operating system that's meant to work on multiple kinds of devices. Desktops, laptops, tablets, and a host of other types of computers. Owing to this, it isn't necessarily optimized to run on a handheld gaming console. Don't get me wrong, it works just fine, but it isn't the best option if the sole purpose of a computer is to run games. SteamOS changes that with a custom launcher that emphasizes launching games as soon as you boot into the UI of the console.

Instead of showing you a desktop with a bunch of apps and software, SteamOS loads up a list of your games so you can quickly choose the one you want to play -- all in a matter of a few seconds. With Windows, you first have to boot into the OS, launch Steam or a different launcher that you used to install a game, and then launch the game of your choice. This not only takes more time but also involves a lot more steps.

2 Optimized for Steam games

Better navigation and UI

Despite the fact that it runs Linux, SteamOS manages to run games extremely well thanks to a compatibility layer developed by Valve called Proton. This is a small example of how well games are optimized for SteamOS -- especially ones that are available to play via Steam. What this means for the end-user is you don't have to worry about games lagging or freezing, despite the fact that SteamOS is built on Linux. We generally associate with Windows as the more gaming-friendly platform which it is, but SteamOS certainly isn't lagging by a lot.

Related 5 games I wish I could play on the Steam Deck I have a Steam Deck, and these are a few games that I wish I could play while on the go with it.

However, it's worth noting that several games may not run on SteamOS thanks to their anti-cheat modules only being compatible with Windows. In such instances, your only option is to dual-boot your gaming handheld to use Windows 11 to run those specific games. Another aspect where SteamOS races ahead of Windows is in terms of usability. Using Windows 11 with a joystick and a small touchscreen display is certainly not ideal. On the other hand, SteamOS looks and feels like it has been designed specifically to work with a form factor similar to that of a handheld. Little things like these matter quite a bit and add to the experience when paying top bucks for a gadget that's supposed to perform one specific function.

1 No licensing costs

More affordable handhelds!

It's no secret that every OEM using Windows as an operating system on its computers has to pay some amount of licensing fees to Microsoft. This is the reason several laptops about a decade ago were available in two separate versions -- one with Windows and one running DOS. The latter was always more affordable, but you had to install your own version of Windows or any other OS of your choice. Essentially, all the gaming handhelds out there running Windows include the licensing fee in the selling price.

With SteamOS, brands won't have to pay a licensing fee to Microsoft and hence, they can pass on that benefit to the customer in the form of reduced prices. We've already seen this in the case of the newly announced Legion Go S. The Windows version of the console will start at $599 while the SteamOS version shaves off a solid $100, bringing the price down to just $499. That's a lot of money considering you can use it either for a storage upgrade or to pick up some handy accessories.

Looking to buy a gaming handheld? Wait it out!

It only makes sense to wait for more handheld consoles to ship with SteamOS since it clearly has the upper hand compared to Windows when it comes to gaming. Not only does it offer better performance and endurance, but it also provides a simple, no-frills UI that is easy to use and navigate through. There have been several gaming consoles in the past that have had top-notch hardware letdown by Windows 11 - case in point, the Asus ROG Ally X. SteamOS can easily fix such issues. Needless to say, the future of gaming handhelds looks bright!