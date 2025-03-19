In November 2024, Paint 3D was removed from the Microsoft Store as the app was officially deprecated by Microsoft. But here I am in 2025, and I still use the software daily even though Paint has become a better app with Windows 11. But why would I stick with an old app while there are newer options available?

From its responsive performance and useful features, as well as my familiarity with its interface, Paint 3D continues to play an important role in my image editing workflow.

Related 7 free open-source tools for amazing photo and video edits The only open-source photo and video editing tools you will ever need

3 It has been incorporated into my workflow for years

It's basically muscle memory at this point